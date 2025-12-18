Indiana football secured another cornerstone of its continued rise Thursday, finalizing a new three-year contract extension with offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan. The move reinforces head coach Curt Cignetti’s commitment to staff continuity as the Hoosiers prepare for their second consecutive College Football Playoff appearance.

The Hoosiers moved swiftly to secure Shanahan amid growing national interest in his offensive success. He has served as the primary architect behind one of the most productive offenses in the country, guiding a unit that ranks among the national leaders in scoring. His return reinforces Cignetti’s commitment to maintaining a stable coaching foundation during Indiana’s championship push.

CBS Sports's Matt Zenitz shared the news on X (formerly known as Twitter), crediting Peegs.com's Jeff Rabjohns for assisting in breaking the story regarding the finalized agreement.

“Indiana and offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan have finalized a new contract that’s expected to make him one of the top 10 highest-paid OCs in the nation, sources tell me and @JeffRabjohns for @CBSSports.

Has led the way for an offense that ranks fourth nationally in scoring.”

The extension follows Indiana’s undefeated regular season and Big Ten Championship victory, achievements that elevated the program into national contention. Shanahan’s system has emphasized efficiency, balance, and tempo, helping quarterback Fernando Mendoza capture the 2025 Heisman Trophy while consistently stressing opposing defenses.

For the Hoosiers head coach, retaining Shanahan represents more than a financial commitment. It signals long term program vision. Cignetti has relied on him dating back nearly a decade, and their continuity has become a defining element of the Hoosier's rise. The extension also mirrors a recent deal for defensive coordinator Bryant Haines, effectively locking in both sides of the coaching staff through the playoff window.

Indiana now enters the College Football Playoff with minimal distraction to prepare. As the Hoosiers gear up for the Rose Bowl, staff stability strengthens recruiting, reinforces player confidence, and preserves offensive identity.

With Shanahan secured through 2028, Indiana continues to build around consistency rather than turnover. The approach has already delivered historic results, and the program is positioning itself to have sustained success well beyond the current season.