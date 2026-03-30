While much of the college sports world is focused on the Men's basketball Final Four tipping off this upcoming weekend, the Frozen Four has been set in Men's hockey.

Four teams have earned the right to play in Las Vegas beginning April 9, with the hope of being named a national champion.

North Dakota is returning to the Frozen Four for the first time since 2016. It was a 27-91 record for the Fighting Hawks this year, the second-best record in the NCAA. This would lead to them getting the number two seed in the NCAA tournament. North Dakota has been dominant on defense in the tournament, first beating Merrimack 3-0, and following that up with a 5-0 win over Quinnipiac. This will be their 23rd trip to the Frozen Four. Last time they made it this far, they would go on to win the National Championship, which they have won eight times.

North Dakota will play in the first Frozen Four game on April 9 at 5:00 pm ET against Wisconsin. Wisconsin was 21-12-2 on the year, which ranked them 12th in the NCAA. Regardless of being ranked 12th heading into the tournament, the Badgers have gone on a run. They knocked off Dartmouth in the first round 5-1, and then took out the three-seed Michigan State 4-3. This is their 13th trip to the Frozen Four, last appearing in 2010. They also have won the National Championship six times, last winning in 2006.

The other side of the bracket starts with the number one overall seed, Michigan, which went 29-7-1 on the year. They took wins over Bentley and Minnesota-Duluth on the way to the Frozen Four. This is the 29th time Michigan has advanced to the Frozen Four, last appearing in 2024. Further, they have won nine national championships, but have not won one since 1998.

Michigan will face off against Denver following the first game. Denver went 24-11-3 on the year, and despite being ranked fourth in the final polls, would not be the four-seed in the tournament. After knocking off Cornell 5-0 in the first round, they faced the four-seed Western Michigan, winning 6-2. This is the 21st time they have made it to the Frozen Four, and the third straight year. Denver has also won ten national championships, last winning in 2024.

The winner of the two Frozen Four games will meeting the National Championship game on April 11 at 5:30 pm ET in Vegas.