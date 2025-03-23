After watching Gable Steveson dominate over and over again on the wrestling mat, from winning NCAA Championships to the Olympics, the former WWE Superstar was thwarted in the pursuit of cementing his collegiate legacy even further at the NCAA Division 1 Wrestling Championships in Philadelphia when Oklahoma State's Wyatt Hendrickson beat him 5-4 for the honor.

Now, to call this an upset would actually be putting it mildly, as fans in the arena, online, and even the commentary team quickly began calling it the upset of the century. Steveson's return to the University of Minnesota was odd, missing out on the Olympics because of his release from WWE, and as a result, his pursuit of another title was largely marred by a weird feeling. But losing to Hendrickson? Few expected that to happen.

Need proof? Look no further than the “Olympic Hero” Kurt Angle, who took to social media to celebrate Hendrickson for his efforts, which, in his opinion, is on par with a win from all the way back in 1970.

“Congrats to Wyatt Hendrickson of Oklahoma State for doing the impossible…. by beating Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson of the U of Minnesota at the 2025 NCAA Division 1 Wrestling Championships in Philadelphia,” Angle said. “This could very well be the biggest upset since Dan Gable lost in the finals in 1970. Job well done.”

As one of the most decorated Greco Roman wrestlers in the history of the sport, with his Olympic win with a broken neck still widely considered one of the greatest athletic achievements of all time, Angle knows a thing or two about what makes a special performance on the mat. If he is impressed with what Hendrickson accomplished against his former WWE accomplice, then Hendrickson's legacy-defining performance may only continue to grow more legendary as it finds its place in the annals of wrestling history.