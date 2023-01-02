By James Kay · 2 min read

The rejuvenation of Illinois women’s basketball program reached a new high after the Fighting Illini took down No. 12 Iowa for their first win against a ranked opponent in eight years. First year head coach Shauna Green has led the team to a 13-2 record after it won only 12 games the previous two seasons. Iowa had won six games in a row before yesterday’s loss.

Illinois is tied for second at the top of the conference and has won three of its four games against Big Ten opponents. Their only loss versus intra-conference foes was against No. 4 Indiana on Dec. 4 where the Illini only lost by four points.