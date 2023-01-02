The rejuvenation of Illinois women’s basketball program reached a new high after the Fighting Illini took down No. 12 Iowa for their first win against a ranked opponent in eight years. First year head coach Shauna Green has led the team to a 13-2 record after it won only 12 games the previous two seasons. Iowa had won six games in a row before yesterday’s loss.
Illinois is tied for second at the top of the conference and has won three of its four games against Big Ten opponents. Their only loss versus intra-conference foes was against No. 4 Indiana on Dec. 4 where the Illini only lost by four points.
“Every day I can see us getting more confident,” Green said on Dec. 8. “I really even think at the end of the Indiana game, you know that was a hostile environment. I mean, it was loud in there and the poise that we showed down the stretch, I was really, really happy with. They were so calm. Everyone just had a calmness and a confidence. So that was growth right there. And then I think we just continue, you know, in those moments, you continue to grow.”
Green has gotten the most out of the team’s players from last year along with the transfers that have come into the program. Makira Cook, who played for Green at Dayton last year, is leading the team in scoring with 18.5 points while shooting 43.6% from the perimeter on 4.2 attempts. Former N.C. State guard Genesis Bryant has had a stellar season, shooting 50% from the field, 52.2% from deep and 93.9% from the charity stripe. Adeline McKenzie has also made a jump, 16.5 points and grabbing 6.1 rebounds.
Illinois’ next test will come on Jan. 8 when it plays No. 3 Ohio State, who is undefeated in Big Ten play.