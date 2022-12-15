By Enzo Flojo · 5 min read

It is predicted that Matt Rhule, the head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, would use the college football transfer portal to increase the depth and caliber of his squad. That is hardly unexpected given his prediction that if the portal is utilized to sign up a significant number of new players, the club will do better than its 2022 performance. Here we will discuss the four players whom Nebraska football must target in the transfer portal for the 2023 college football season.

As 2022 draws to a close, hope for Nebraska football is once more seen in the distance. The reconstruction has begun immediately once new head coach Matt Rhule was officially named. We are all familiar with the stories of how he propelled Temple and Baylor into prominence. Of course, let’s just forget what happened with the Carolina Panthers.

Of course, as Rhule returns to the collegiate game, he will now see that it has a brand-new component that can hasten a Cornhuskers rebuild. That, of course, is the transfer portal, and we expect Rhule to make the most of it.

The Huskers have a ton of opportunities for new beginnings and dimensions in their offense. Numerous individuals may enter for a chance to become the next Cornhusker superstar under Rhule’s tutelage.

Now let us look at the players whom Nebraska football should try to get in the 2023 transfer portal.

1. Devin Leary (NC State, QB)

NC State quarterback Devin Leary has the skills to be a key contributor right away. Keep in mind that he passed for 6,807 yards and 62 touchdowns while a member of the Wolfpack.

Remember that Rhule desperately needs signal-callers, whether Casey Thompson stays another season or not. Of course, take note that Leary underwent surgery in October to repair damage after missing six games in 2022 due to a damaged pectoral muscle. He is now trying to get back into the limelight, and few are brighter than the one that is currently in Lincoln.

Before suffering a shoulder injury that ended his season, the ACC’s preseason Player of the Year started six games for the Wolfpack. His potential suitors currently number in the double digits given his level of talent and success. Remember that during his career at NC State, Leary logged 3,400 yards in a single season. He was also the 16th-ranked quarterback in the class of 2018.

Leary still has one year to be eligible. He was also a candidate for the Heisman Trophy going into the year, but once again, an injury ended his 2022 campaign. Having him under center for Nebraska football would be extremely tantalizing.

Devin Leary deserves a statue outside of CF pic.twitter.com/mlRGZ2HoFy — WolfpackNation (@NCSUFans) November 27, 2021

2. Nathan Carter (UConn, RB)

Now that UConn running back Nathan Carter’s old position coach (EJ Barthel) is on the Huskers’ staff and the running back situation is uncertain, Carter is an obvious target for coach Rhule. Keep in mind that Carter gained 405 running yards through five games, averaging more than six yards per carry, before having his season cut short by a shoulder injury in 2022.

Heading into this season, Carter was the Husky’s top offensive player. However, he sustained a second-degree shoulder separation in UConn’s fourth game of the season against Michigan. That forced him to miss the rest of the campaign.

Prior to becoming hurt, Carter was second among running backs with at least 50 carries in yards per carry (6.5) and third in the nation in rushing yards with 384. If Rhule is able to successfully sign Carter, he would have a backfield consisting of Carter and Ajay Allen. That would be a truly explosive duo on the ground for Nebraska football.

3. Dorian Singer (Arizona, WR)

Trey Palmer’s decision to enter the NFL draft means that Nebraska now needs another guy who can posterize opposing secondaries. This is where Arizona’s Dorian Singer should come in. Keep in mind that he led the Wildcats’ receivers with 1,105 yards and six touchdowns opposite Jacob Cowing in 2022.

If Singer is able to sign with Nebraska, Palmer’s newly established single-season yardage record might be immediately jeopardized. This is also especially true if Singer can team up with a solid QB like Leary. Recall that this season, Singer had the most receiving yards in the Pac-12.

He had 18 receptions for 301 yards as a rookie in 2021 before exploding in 2022 along with a reenergized offense under head coach Jedd Fisch. Singer spent two seasons at Tucson, where he finished 11th in the country with 1,105 receiving yards, six touchdowns, and an average of 16.7 yards per reception. The Pinnacle High School graduate initially joined the Wildcats as a preferred walk-on but quickly moved through the ranks before the end of his first year.

4. Elijah Jeudy (Texas A&M, DL)

Texas A&M Dl Elijah Jeudy is a former Philadelphia 4-star prospect. He is a plug-and-play option off the edge and could provide immediate defensive impact. The 6’3, 235-pound redshirt freshman also hails from Rhule’s neighborhood. That connection could prove important, and Jeudy also still has most of his eligibility left.

There is some coach interest here, too. Aggies defensive line coach Elijah Robinson has had a long relationship with Rhule, and that could swing this in the Cornhuskers’ favor. For the Big Red, a package deal with Robinson and Jeudy would be a huge coup.

After graduating from Northeast High School in 2021, Jeudy chose Jimbo Fisher’s program despite offers from schools like Penn State, Georgia, and Alabama. According to 247Sports, he was the class of 2021’s No. 215 overall recruit. Additionally, he was Pennsylvania’s top prospect and the state’s top edge rusher at the time. Jeudy would bolster the Nebraska football pass rush in a really meaningful way.