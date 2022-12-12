By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

As soon as former NC State quarterback Devin Leary announced his intention to enter the College Footballtransfer portal, he became perhaps the most intriguing signal-caller available. Teams like Alabama and Tennessee instantly made sense for Leary, as well as quarterback-needy teams like Notre Dame.

Well, as it turns out, the Fighting Irish, as well as the Auburn Tigers, are among multiple teams who have contacted Leary, according to 247 Sports’ John Dohn.

“Notre Dame is involved, we’ll see what happens with them and (Texas transfer quarterback) Hudson Card. Auburn has reached out. UCLA, who’s looking for a quarterback. South Carolina has reached out because you want to see what happens with (Gamecocks starting quarterback) Spencer Rattler (and the 2023 NFL Draft). Kentucky has reached out, though I keep hearing (Wisconsin transfer quarterback) Graham Mertz with Kentucky. And Oregon has reached out.”

That is quite the transfer portal market for Devin Leary. Not only is Notre Dame football interested, but Auburn, who just hired Hugh Freeze to be their new head coach, have also been linked to the ex-NC State star.

Notre Dame isn’t particularly surprising, given that head coach Marcus Freeman has reportedly told Drew Pyne, who also exited, that the team would be looking into quarterback options on the portal.

Devin Leary, who has one year of eligibility left, has thrown for 6,807 yards, 62 touchdown passes and 16 interceptions in four college football seasons.

He was in the Heisman Trophy conversation entering the year, but his 2022 season was cut short by a torn pectoral muscle.

Depending on where he lands in the transfer portal, he could be in that conversation once again. With UCLA, South Carolina, Kentucky and Auburn also in the mix, Devin Leary will be a name to watch in the coming weeks.