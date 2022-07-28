Nebraska football’s DeColdest Crawford signs most epic NIL deal ever

NIL deals have been all the rage in the college football world as of late. Flashy watches, chains and expensive cars have become commonplace among athletes, who are beginning to profit off of their own names in ways they never could have imagined. DeColdest Crawford, a talented wide receiver of the Nebraska football program, became the latest athlete to flaunt his NIL deal.

Only, Crawford didn’t have a flashy car or big watch on his wrist. The Cornhuskers’ top recruit has the most epic NIL deal for other reasons, as pointed out by Joe Kinsey of Outkick on Twitter. Check it out.

Now this is how you NIL. Signing Decoldest Crawford to an HVAC deal is just smart business. pic.twitter.com/6QHf7kKva1 — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) July 28, 2022

Amazing. The appropriately named DeColdest Crawford of Nebraska football has an NIL deal with SOS Heating and Cooling, a local HVAC company. The catchphrase used by the company is just too funny.

“If anyone knows which HVAC company is the coldest in Nebraska, it’s him.” Whoever thought of that- and of the idea to include DeColdest Crawford in the advertisement- deserves a hefty raise.

You can just see the marketing possibilities unfold before your very eyes. “DeColdest air conditioners.” The possibilities are endless- and it’s all thanks to NIL. Whoever said it was bad for college football never saw this particular deal.

In all seriousness, good for Crawford. The former three-star prospect and top-80 receiver in the country originally committed to LSU back in 2019, then decommitted from the Tigers, joining Nebraska football back in December of last year.

On the field, DeColdest Crawford will be looking to help the Cornhuskers snap a stretch of five straight losing seasons. Off the field, he’s just going to focus on keeping SOS Heating and Cooling “DeColdest” HVAC company in Nebraska.