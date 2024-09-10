Amid calls from fans and the national media alike that Nebraska football quarterback Dylan Railoa is the spitting image of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes and wears a No. 15 jersey, the Cornhuskers' signal-caller was compelled to address the issue. Well, it turns out his jersey number choice is only a coincidence. His selection of the No. 15 is a hat-tip to a player from his youth, former Florida Gators quarterback Tim Tebow, according to a Bleacher Report YouTube video.

“No, I wore 15 my first year of football, actually. (In honor of) Tim Tebow. A strong Christian person, played football at Florida. I look up to people that have good character and are a good person. He was that guy at the time.”

Through two games, Raiola has led the Cornhuskers to back-to-back wins against UTEP and Colorado. He's passed for 423 yards and three touchdowns.

Even Mahomes teased and applauded Raiola on X when he quote-tweeted a Cornhuskers highlight with the caption, “Lil cuzzo!! 💪🏽🎯”

Tebow chimed in about Raiola before Nebraska's game against Colorado.

“Dylan Raiola, Week 1, stepping up and dropping dimes all over,” Tebow said. “Everybody wants to make the Patrick Mahomes comparison because of their throwing motion, and you know, there are some similarities there. I know he wears the number, I know he looks like it, but you know what? Sometimes we throw those comparisons too soon, but the way this kid maneuvers in the pocket and his accuracy from different angles — he’s got so much talent.”

It's got to be a special moment for Raiola to be talked about by a childhood hero.

Dylan Raiola is leading a Nebraska football comeback on the national stage

Even if the Cornhuskers aren't all the way back, they won't be truly tested until they travel to Columbus in late October to face the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes. For now, some positive momentum should serve Raiola well in upcoming games like Northern Iowa, Illinois, Purdue, Rutgers and Indiana.

The offense has been incredibly balanced to start the year, accumulating 21 rushing and 21 passing first downs. Head coach Matt Rhule seems to have made strides in Year 2, and having a developmental talent like Raiola is a perfect player to build around.