The Scott Frost era with Nebraska football was an interesting one. First off, the decision by the Cornhuskers to fire Bo Pelini was head scratching. Nebraska didn't want to settle for 9-10 wins a year and wanted to take the next stop, but they did the opposite under Frost.

Former Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne recently spoke on that era of Cornhusker football, and felt like poor recruiting before Frost's arrival was one reason that things fell short.

“I think he went through a very difficult time,” Osborne said according to an article from cornhuskerswire.usatoday.com. “He came in on the tail end of a not very successful recruiting regime from the coach previously. It’s not like he was dealt a really good deck. Then you had COVID and the thing that was a little puzzling was that if you looked at the score at the end of three quarters, Scott would have had a really good record.”

Tom Osborne is certainly right when it comes to finishing out games. Frost's 2021 Nebraska team gets talked about a lot as the best 3-9 team college football has ever seen. Six of the Cornhuskers' losses came against ranked teams, and every single loss was by single digits. Eight out of nine losses were by one possession, with the lone two possession game being a 26-17 loss against #5 Ohio State football.

“For whatever reason, they couldn’t hang in the fourth quarter and lost a lot of games,” Osborne said. “As you know, this is a business of what have you done for me lately. It’s really hard to stay employed if you have four losing seasons. I think Scott did a lot of good things. I know social media is brutal but a lot of the stuff you hear is over the top. I wish Scott the best.”

Frost seemed like he was always on the doorstep of getting that season-changing win, but it never came. A new era is under way in Lincoln now, the Matt Rhule era. Nebraska fans are certainly hoping for him to be able to turn the program around quickly.