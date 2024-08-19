The Arizona State Sun Devils are another program that has finally come to a decision on its starting quarterback. The battle was between former Nebraska signal-caller Jeff Sims and Michigan State transfer Sam Leavitt. On Monday, it was reported that Leavitt earned the job, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

‘Sources: Sam Leavitt has been named the starting quarterback at Arizona State for the opener against Wyoming. He beat out transfer Jeff Sims (Georgia Tech/Nebraska), and both have been informed of the decision.'

Both quarterbacks entered camp with a fair shot to win the job, but Kenny Dillingham has decided that Leavitt will take the ball to open the season for the Sun Devils.

Sims was at Georgia Tech before transferring to Nebraska for the 2023 season. Last year, he played just a handful of games, throwing for 22 yards with one touchdown and six interceptions and rushing for 189 yards and a score while dealing with injuries. Sims suffered an injury at the beginning of the year and could not take back the job, prompting him to enter the portal. The Cornhuskers then went out and got former Georgia recruit Dylan Raiola.

Sam Leavitt beats out Jeff Sims

Leavitt transferred from Michigan State after Jonathan Smith was hired as the head coach for the Spartans in what was a busy transfer portal cycle. Leavitt spent just one season with the Spartans and played sparingly, throwing for 139 yards with a pair of touchdowns and a pair of interceptions.

Now, he will open the year as the starter for Arizona State, although it might not be a long leash if he doesn't play well.

The Sun Devils begin the year with a game against Wyoming on August 31 and then they face Mississippi State, Texas State, and Texas Tech in a tough stretch before a Week 5 bye. But, as it stands now, Jeff Sims will be the backup for Arizona State.