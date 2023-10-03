Jeff Sims remains sidelined for Nebraska football following the ankle injury he sustained in Week 2. But based on the latest updates on his progress, that shouldn't be the case for long.

Sims is progressing well in his recovery, and while he's not yet at 100 percent, he's able to join the Cornhuskers' practices and improving his condition each and every day.

“It's getting better each day,” offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield said when asked about Sims' condition and when he could potentially return, via HuskerOnline. “I wouldn't say he's 100 percent. He's getting close. He's out there, had a good practice today. He's just out there competing. Both those guys are doing a nice job just competing with each other each day and I think Jeff will be out there at some point sooner rather than later.”

That's certainly good news for Matt Rhule and Nebraska football as they try to steer the ship to the right direction. Heinrich Haarberg started for the Cornhuskers in their Week 5 showdown with Michigan, but they were absolutely dominated in a 45-7 loss.

While it's unknown when Jeff Sims will actually be able to take the field again, his improvement is definitely encouraging.

Nebraska football will face Illinois on Friday, so there's still some time for Sims to heal and get back to game shape. If he's still not ready, though, Haarberg is expected to continue starting for the team. He did help them beat Louisiana Tech in Week 4, throwing for 107 yards and one touchdown on 8-of-17 pass completion.