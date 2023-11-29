Jeff Sims with Nebraska football didn't pan out, but Matt Rhule doesn't regret bringing the Georgia Tech transfer to Lincoln.

Year one of the Matt Rhule era came to close on Saturday as Nebraska football lost their season finale against Iowa. The Cornhuskers finished their season with a 5-7 (3-6) record, and they missed out on a bowl game yet again. The last time Nebraska went bowling was in 2016. This team seemed to take some small strides this season, and there seems to be hope around the program. One major key for Rhule going forward will be finding a quarterback that can get the Cornhuskers over the hump.

Coming into this season, Nebraska football was set on Georgia Tech football transfer Jeff Sims as their starting QB. Sims was the FBS turnover leader last season with the Yellowjackets, but he did show a lot of promise with his arms and his legs in that season. Rhule and the Cornhuskers knew that they needed to get his turnover numbers down, but they saw the potential.

Unfortunately for Nebraska, the season got started with a lot of costly turnovers from Sims, and his job as the starting QB didn't last long. Despite things not working out well this season, Rhule doesn't regret bringing Sims to Lincoln.

“I don't regret taking Jeff (Sims),” Matt Rhule said, according to a tweet from Sam McKewon. “I think he's been a great teammate.”

Sims finished this season 28-47 through the air for 282 yards, one touchdown and six interceptions. On the ground, he finished with 42 carries for 189 yards, one touchdown and four fumbles lost.

This might not be what Nebraska football fans want to hear, but it is clear that they are close to getting over the hurdle. This team lost seven games this season and five of those losses were by one score. The Cornhuskers were 5-3 at one point, and they lost their final four games by one score to miss a bowl game. This team is close, and if Rhule can find a QB, they might get there.