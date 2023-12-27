Dylan Raiola spoke about committing to the Nebraska football program and explained why it is a "perfect fit" for him.

Matt Rhule and the Nebraska football program landed a huge recruit recently in quarterback Dylan Raiola, and he opened up on the emotions behind joining a program that he believes is the best fit for him.

“It didn't feel real at the time, if I'm being honest,” Dylan Raiola said of his decision to join Nebraska, via Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports.. “To be able to sit there and tell him I want to be part of this and I believe in what he's doing — it got emotional with my mom (Yvonne), dad, brother, my uncle was in there as well. You can tell it's the perfect fit. It happened at the right time, and God's time is perfect.”

The Nebraska football program has struggled in recent memory, but Matt Rhule is trying to bring it back to the forefront of college football, and Raiola is going to be a big part of that potentially happening. Raiola spoke about what he envisions being part of with Nebraska.

“I think it's just the whole program itself,” Raiola said, via Wiltfong. “The thought of being part of something bigger than myself was huge.”

Raiola decommitted from the Georgia football program, which has been a proven winner, winning National Championships in 2021 and 2022. Raiola has decided that he wants to be a part of resurrecting a program that was once at the top of college football.

Time will tell whether or not that is possible for Rhule, but with Raiola in the fold, there is excitement building for the Nebraska football program.