Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule says cornerback Tommi Hill is available against Indiana Saturday, per ESPN. Hill has battled a foot injury in recent weeks that has limited his snaps. He missed the last two games.

The Big Ten Conference race gets a major update on Saturday, when the Cornhuskers and Hoosiers battle. Both teams are turning heads in the conference this year. Indiana enters the game undefeated at 6-0, while Nebraska football is 5-1 on the season.

Nebraska football enters the game Saturday with a two-game winning streak. Another win will make the team bowl eligible for the first time since 2016.

Nebraska's Matt Rhule is trying to resurrect the Cornhuskers

Rhule is in his second season in Lincoln. In 2023, Nebraska finished a disappointing 5-7. Rhule matched last year's win total through just six games this year.

Rhule builds programs. He turned Temple into a 10 win program, then did the same thing at Baylor. He now looks to restore Nebraska to national blue-blood status in college football. The Cornhuskers haven't been able to keep up the success they had with Tom Osborne years ago.

Tommi Hill is a key to the team's success. The talented cornerback adds depth and experience to the Nebraska secondary. This season, Hill posted eight solo tackles with an interception. Hill feasted on opposing quarterbacks in 2023, grabbing four interceptions. He also has more than 60 tackles in his college career, which began at Arizona State.

The only loss for the Cornhuskers this season was a conference matchup against Illinois. Nebraska football can't afford a second conference loss, or the team is essentially guaranteed to miss the College Football Playoff. It won't be easy on Saturday against Indiana, who is led by first-year coach Curt Cignetti. Cignetti has the Hoosiers out to their best start in nearly 60 years.

Nebraska and Indiana battle at 12:00 Eastern.