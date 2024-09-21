Friday was heartbreaking for Nebraska football fans, to say the least. In a clash that went to overtime, the Cornhuskers were handed a 31-24 loss by Illinois in front of a sold-out Memorial Stadium (per Nebraska football's official X account).

Even if one weren't there to watch, it wouldn't be hard to imagine the scene after the game: Thousands of Nebraska spectators, in utter disbelief as their team — who many predicted would win — just suffered its first defeat of the season. What made it even more frustrating for the home crowd was how the loss would come at the hands of a fellow Big Ten school. As expected, it wouldn't be long before social media was alight with postgame reactions.

Some fans weren't happy with the Nebraska O-Line, who allowed three sacks on quarterback Dylan Raiola in overtime.

Others were just outright dismayed at what they'd witnessed.

One fan expressed his disappointment with the Cornhuskers' penalties. The team committed nine of them for 89 yards. These included three personal fouls and a facemask, raising questions about the overall discipline of the team on the field.

Another user lamented the Nebraska defense, which gave up 381 total yards to Illinois. The Cornhuskers also allowed Luke Altmyer to throw four touchdown passes, the last of which gave the lead to the Fighting Illini in overtime.

As if things weren't bad enough, Nebraska continues to be on the wrong side of the record books. Following Friday's loss, the Cornhuskers have now dropped 25 straight games to ranked teams — a streak that started back in 2016. And in terms of one-possession games, they seem to have trouble pulling through, going 8-31 in their last 39.

Late-game struggles bite Nebraska

It was an all too familiar story on Friday. Nebraska came out of halftime holding a 17-10 lead. Illinois found the endzone to tie it in the third quarter, but a touchdown off a five-play, 75-yard drive from Nebraska resulted in the Cornhuskers regaining advantage. Illinois would once again respond with a score of their own, tying it at 24-all with 4:21 remaining in the game.

Around the three-minute mark, Nebraska found themselves at the Illinois 21, but Raiola overthrew a third-down pass while kicker John Hohl missed the field goal in the ensuing down. Nebraska forced the Fighting Illini to punt in the next drive and Raiola then took a knee to send the game past regulation.

In overtime, Illinois found the endzone after just two plays while Nebraska failed to respond as the three aforementioned sacks on Raiola occurred, giving the game to the Fighting Illini.

Nebraska was led by Raiola and Isaiah Neyor; The true freshman QB threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns while the fourth-year receiver caught four catches — two of which were in the endzone — for 90 yards. The Cornhuskers will be looking to bounce back against Purdue on Saturday.