Nebraska football cornerback Tommi Hill is a game-time decision Saturday for a game against Rutgers, per ESPN. Hill sat out the team's last game against Purdue due to a foot injury.

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule says Hill was limited in practice in recent days. The star corner will work out on Saturday before the game and a further evaluation will be made.

Hill is a key component of the Cornhuskers secondary. He got hurt in a game earlier this season against Illinois and has been slowed since. On the season, the cornerback has 8 tackles this season with an interception. The Cornhuskers are having a solid season with a 4-1 record.

Nebraska football looks to improve in 2024

Cornhuskers coach Matt Rhule is already nearing his win total from last season. Nebraska football won five games in 2023, and they have four already in 2024. The team is led by freshman quarterback sensation Dylan Raiola, who has put together some impressive performances. The young play caller has 1,224 passing yards this season, to go with nine touchdowns.

The Nebraska defense has also done some impressive work. Nebraska has given up more than 20 points in only one of their first five games. That was a loss to Illinois in Week 4. The squad already holds an impressive non conference win, defeating Colorado in Week 2. The Buffaloes are at the top of the Big 12 standings.

Rhule has revamped and rebuilt several college football programs, and it looks like he's about to do it again. The coach turned Temple into a 10 win program, and then did the same thing at Baylor. Nebraska football is hoping to return to the glory days when Tom Osborne was winning national championships at the school. It's been several years since Nebraska was a national power.

Nebraska plays Rutgers on Saturday at 4:00 Eastern. Cornhuskers fans hope their cornerback is back on the field for this important contest.