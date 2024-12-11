Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule has made some significant changes to his coaching staff heading into 2025. The Cornhuskers still have one more game this year against Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl. However, rumors are already circulating about whether quarterback Dylan Raiola is going to transfer. After a stellar start, the Cornhuskers struggled in Big Ten play, compiling a 3-6 record in the conference.

During the middle of his second season in Lincoln, Rhule hired former West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen as the new offensive coordinator. The Cornhuskers head coach's bold decisions have continued, with two new hires and one promotion.

According to College Football Senior Writer for ESPN Peter Thamel, Nebraska is making the following moves: Kansas City Chiefs assistant defensive line coach Terry Bradden will be the team's new DL coach, former Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Phil Snow will be the new associate coach, and John Butler is being promoted within to be the program's new DC.

Matt Rhule is heading into a critical third season in Lincoln

Nebraska football has improved a bit under Rhule in his first two years. The program will play in its first bowl game since 2016. That alone is staggering, considering that Nebraska football has one of the most decorated pasts in college football. Anyways, 2024 began with a lot of hope that Rhule is the guy to return this program to where it belongs in the sport. The Cornhuskers started the season 5-1, which included a terrific win over the Colorado Buffaloes.

Despite the great start, the Cornhuskers finished the season winning one out of their last five games. The slump included a four-game slide that started with a 56-7 blowout loss to the Indiana Hoosiers. Like his team, freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola struggled as the year progressed. The former five-star recruit from Buford, Georgia, threw for twelve touchdowns and ten interceptions in 2024. Raiola's development could be the main factor that determines Rhule's future job security in Lincoln.

Overall, Matt Rhule has surrounded himself with a very experienced staff heading into year three. Terry Bradden was a three-time Super Bowl winner in Kansas City. Phil Snow has had success coaching in college and the NFL and has worked with Rhule before at Temple, Baylor, and the Carolina Panthers. Lastly, John Butler has already served as a defensive coordinator at the college level with Penn State.

The marginal improvement Rhule has shown with Nebraska football is encouraging. However, 2025 is the year the program will need to show results. Rhule has done this before at multiple programs. There's no reason he cannot do it here in Lincoln.