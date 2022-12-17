By Jack Winter · 2 min read

Matt Rhule has a long way to go before turning around Nebraska football. Just because he’s still in the process of scouring the transfer portal and hitting the recruiting trail ahead of next season, though, doesn’t mean the Cornhuskers new head coach can’t enjoy the plight of one of his team’s primary Big 10 rivals.

Quarterback Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 recruit in the High School Class of 2024, de-committed from Ohio State football on Saturday. The Chandler, Arizona native committed to the Buckeyes in May, choosing them over fellow NCAA powers Alabama and USC, among others.

While Raiola’s father Dominic, a former starting center with the Detroit Lions, told ESPN his son will take time off from the recruiting process in coming months, Nebraska fans should be excited by the uber-talented signal-caller’s new status regardless. Dominic Raiola played his college football in Lincoln, while the younger Raiola’s uncle, Donovan, was hired as the Huskers’ offensive line coach shortly after Rhule took reins of the program in late November.

Could Dylan Raiola ultimately follow in his family’s footsteps by committing to Nebraska? Let’s just say Rhule’s reaction to his decommitment from Ohio State makes it seem like a realistic possibility.

Nebraska football went 4-8 this season, firing Scott Frost as head coach after a 1-2 start. The Huskers, once among the most consistently successful programs in college football, hasn’t finished with a winning record since 2016.

Could Rhule, who thrived as Baylor’s head coach before flaming out after seasons as lead man with the Carolina Panthers, be the coach who finally returns Husker football to its former glory? Securing the commitment of a future star like Raiola would be a major step in the right direction.