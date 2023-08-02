Nebraska football safety Myles Farmer has entered the transfer portal, according to On3. Farmer started for the Cornhuskers last season and was suspended indefinitely from the team during the summer.

New Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said Monday Farmer's suspension was for “simple things, nothing major, just some of our standards.”

“He's a competitive kid,” Rhule said. “It's so hard when you have a new coach and they have different standards than you're used to, so I get that. We've been patient with a lot of guys. We'll see what happens with Myles. The ball's in his court. We'd love him to be here, but whatever he wants to do, I respect him as a man.”

Last season, Farmer ranked second on the Cornhuskers in tackles (73). He also had one tackle for loss, one interception and four passes defended, the latter of which was tied for third on Nebraska's team.

Farmer improved on his role from 2021, when he had 30 tackles, including one-half for a loss, an interception and a fumble recovery.

Myles Farmer was projected to be a second-team free safety for the Cornhuskers in 2023. Instead, he will find a new home as a graduate transfer.

Nebraska football is turning in a new direction under Rhule, who for the last two 1/2 seasons coached the NFL's Carolina Panthers. He previously coached the Baylor Bears, who went 11-3 in 2019 and made the Big 12 Championship and Sugar Bowl.

Farmer, who is listed at 6-foot-3 and 194 pounds, was a three-star prospect in the 2019 class according to the 247Sports Composite. He prepped at Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake.