First-year Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule has suspended defensive back Myles Farmer indefinitely.

Farmer, Nebraska football's leading tackler, wasn't on the Nebraska Cornhuskers' 120-man roster when the team began practice on Monday. There is no timetable for his return, per The Associated Press (via ESPN).

When reporters asked Rhule the reason why he suspended Farmer, the former didn't delve into specifics.

“Myles was suspended to end the summer by us just for simple things, nothing major. Just some of our standards, and (he) was not a member of the (120-man fall camp roster),” Rhule quipped.

When the media asked Rhule about Farmer's return, the Nebraska football head coach is taking a day-by-day approach.

“It's just kind of day-to-day,” Rhule said on Monday. “I love Myles. He's a competitive kid. It's so hard when you have a new coach and there have different standards than you're used to, so I get that.”

“We've been patient with a lot of guys. We'll see what happens with Myles. The ball's in his court. We'd love him to be here, but whatever he wants to do, I respect him as a man.”

Strike two for Nebraska football defensive back Myles Farmer

This isn't Farmer's first infraction. Nebraska football suspended Farmer for the game against the Michigan Wolverines on November 6, 2022.

A Lincoln, NE police officer stopped Myles Farmer's vehicle after he didn't use his turn signal on that day. The officer noticed Farmer showed signs of impairment and eventually discovered the latter had a blood alcohol level of 0.123. The legal limit in Nebraska is 0.08.

Rhule has had his hands full in recent days. He addressed the resignation of Nebraska football tight ends coach Bob Wager on Sunday. Wager's surprising resignation comes in the aftermath of his own DUI incident.

Nebraska football hasn't had a winning season and Bowl appearance since the 2016 NCAA season. If the recent events are any indication, Matt Rhule has his work cut out for him in 2023 and beyond.