The Nebraska football team is getting ready for year two of the Matt Rhule era, and this is a crucial season for the Cornhuskers. We are approaching the 10-year mark for Nebraska's bowl drought, and after a 5-7 year in 2023, Rhule needs to show that he is the man for the job. Unfortunately for the Cornhuskers, they got some bad news on Tuesday regarding offensive lineman Teddy Prochazka.

Teddy Prochazka was a projected starter along the Nebraska football offensive line, but he will have to miss the entire 2024 season because of a torn ACL. He tore it during practice on Monday, and this is a brutal blow for the Cornhuskers who just can't seem to catch a break.

“Nebraska coach Matt Rhule is here after practice,” Mitch Sherman said in a post. “Teddy Prochazka suffered a torn ACL on Monday in practice. He's out for the season. Was a primary contender to start at left tackle.”

This is bad news for Nebraska for a lot of different reasons. It's always tough to see a player go down this time of the year. Prochazka has been working hard all offseason to earn a starting role for the 2024 season, and just days into camp, he goes down with a season-ending injury.

Obviously, the main goal of camp is to keep everyone healthy as they compete for starting jobs. However, it's hard for that goal to be achieved in football. The game is hard on the body, and this kind of stuff happens often. It's still difficult to see.

Nebraska football has high hopes for the 2024 season as the schedule lines up nicely for them to have a breakout season. However, one thing that has gone against the Cornhuskers in their recent winning drought is luck. They have maybe had the worst luck of any college football team that we have seen in the past eight years. This injury to Prochazka is another devastating blow to the Nebraska team.

A look at the Nebraska football offensive line

Now that Teddy Prochazka is out for the year, let's take a look at the rest of the Nebraska football offensive line and who is in line to take Prochazka's spot.

Prochazka was the projected starter at left tackle, and now that he is out for the season, the job could end up going to redshirt freshman freshman Gunnar Gottula. He was the projected backup at the position, but this injury certainly changes a lot and a more experienced backup from another position along the o-line might slide in and take that spot.

Justin Evans is projected to start at left guard, Ben Scott will be the starting center, Turner Corcoran at right guard and Bryce Benhart at right tackle. Scott, Corcoran and Benhart are all seniors, and it will be big for Nebraska to have that experience up front. Evans is a sophomore, and the door could also be open now for senior transfer Micah Mazzccua to earn a starting spot.

This injury to Prochazka certainly makes thing a little more difficult going into the season for Nebraska, but they do have a lot of upperclassmen along the offensive line that are going to have to pick up the slack. It is a next man up mentality for the Cornhuskers.