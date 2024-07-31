The college football season is almost here as games kick off in less than a month, and Nebraska football fans are eager for the new year to get under way. The past decade or so hasn't been too kind to the Cornhuskers, but times could be changing soon. Nebraska fans have high hope for the 2024 season, and a big reason why is five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola. On Wednesday, Raiola showed up to camp looking like the best player in the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

The resemblance is uncanny between the two star QBs. Dylan Raiola has the Patrick Mahomes look now, but Nebraska football fans are hoping that he looks even more like Mahomes when he takes the football field. Everyone has big expectations for him, and based on his recruiting ranking, he should be an exceptional talent.

Landing Raiola was absolutely massive for Nebraska. With the way the Cornhuskers have been playing on the field in recent years, it's pretty tough for them to land big recruits like Raiola. Top prospects want to go somewhere where they can win, and Nebraska hasn't won big in a long time. However, landing a big recruit like this could help change their luck.

Dylan Raiola is one of the best 2024 prospects

Dylan Raiola is the type of the player that can turn a program around. According to 247 Sports, he is the #7 player in the 2024 recruiting class, the #2 QB and the top player in the state of Georgia. Raiola attended Buford High School in Buford, Georgia, and he was originally committed to play for the Georgia football team. He ended up flipping his commitment over to the Cornhuskers.

Now, Nebraska football has their QB, and that position has given them some fits in recent years. Obviously it could take Raiola some time to adjust to life in college football, but he should end up being a great QB for the Cornhuskers.

Last season was Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule's first year with the Cornhuskers, and it didn't go to plan as the team finished the year with a 5-7 record. However, hopes are high for year two, and with Dylan Raiola leading the way (if he does indeed win the QB competition), the Cornhuskers should look better in 2024 compared to 2023.