The Nebraska Cornhuskers football program has a massive Big Ten Conference showdown with Illinois in a battle of ranked teams. Both Nebraska and Illinois are 3-0 on the year and enter with lots of momentum on their side.

Dylan Raiola has been excellent for Nebraska, and will the game being played in Lincoln, it should be a huge crowd. Moreover, Nebraska announced a big change for Friday as they are moving all classes online in a big move, per the school's release.

‘REMINDER: Friday, Sept. 20 will be an instructional continuity day to accommodate the Husker football game. Classes are still a go — but will not be in person. Students should check for messages from instructors on plans. Only essential employees will report to work on campus.'

Classes are still in session but they will not be in person will the game scheduled for Friday night in Lincoln.

The move sparked plenty of reactions, including one from college football analyst David Pollack.

“I didn’t think I cld love @HuskerFootball anymore than I did. But I do now!”

These two teams met a year ago, also on a Friday night game, as Nebraska got the 20-7 victory over Illinois with Heinrich Haarberg at quarterback for the Cornhuskers.

This year, the Illini and Cornhuskers both look much-improved. Illinois has defeated Eastern Illinois, Kansas, and Central Michigan to crawl into the rankings. Nebraska has begun with wins over UTEP, Colorado, and Northern Iowa, all three coming at home.

While the Big Ten Conference has added new teams in 2024, both Illinois and Nebraska are off to hot starts as they kick off conference play with a massive showdown and a chance to earn a signature win for their resume.

Kickoff is slated for Friday, September 20, at 8:00 PM Eastern time as both programs try to remain undefeated on the season.