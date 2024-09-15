There's a new team at the top of college football (for now). Texas football has overtaken Georgia for the top spot in the Week 4 AP Poll after a convincing win for the Longhorns against UTSA on Saturday. This is the first time Texas has occupied the top spot in the AP Poll since 2008.

Texas just snuck past Georgia for the No. 1 ranking after the Bulldogs struggled to grind out a 13-12 win on the road against Kentucky on Saturday night. The Longhorns received 35 first-place votes to Georgia's 23, and edged them out in the total poll by just 22 points. Ohio State also landed five first-place votes, slotting them in at No. 3.

Texas and Georgia are on a collision course for Oct. 19, when the two teams will meet in Austin in a blockbuster regular season matchup.

Steve Sarkisian and Texas have earned their way to the top with a series of very impressive performances, including a 31-12 rout of Michigan at The Big House in Week 2. Meanwhile, many of the other teams near the top of the poll have struggled early on this season, even in wins.

There is some cause for concern in Austin after their last victory. Star quarterback Quinn Ewers went down with a strained abdomen and left the game for the rest of the day. Arch Manning stepped in his place and looked very comfortable, throwing for four touchdowns and running for another in the blowout win.

Manning will have a few games where he can theoretically get settled into the starting role while Ewers recovers. Texas' next two matchups are against UL Monroe and Mississippi State, who is off to a rough start in 2024. Their next marquee game is the Red River Rivalry against Oklahoma on Oct. 12.

With Texas back atop the polls for the first time in nearly 16 years, their attention now turns to the SEC schedule and getting their quarterback back on the field.