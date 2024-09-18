ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a Top 25 battle in the Big Ten as Illinois visits Nebraska. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Illinois-Nebraska prediction and pick.

Illinois comes into the game sitting at 3-0 this year. They opened with an easy win, facing Eastern Illinois and winning 45-0. The next week would be at home against a ranked Kansas squad. Illinois led 13-10 at the half but would be down 17-13 going into the fourth. Kaden Feagin scored in the fourth quarter to give Illinois the lead and they would add a field down to win 23-17. Last week it would then be a 30-9 win over Central Michigan.

Meanwhile, Nebraska is also 3-0 this year. They have been dominant in the process as well. Nebraska opened the year playing against UTEP, as they would put up 40 points and win 40-7. The next week they would face Colorado. The defense was able to slow down the Colorado offense, allowing just ten points and winning 28-10. Last week, they would face Northern Iowa, coming away with a 34-3 win to move to 3-0.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Illinois-Nebraska Odds

Illinois: +8.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +245

Nebraska: -8.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -310

Over: 43.5 (-110)

Under: 43.5 (-110)

How to Watch Illinois vs. Nebraska

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Illinois Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Illinois offense is led by Luke Altmyer. He has been solid this year, completing 69.2 percent of his passes, with 54-78 passing. He has 647 yards on the year with six touchdowns. Altmyer has not thrown an interception but has been sacked five times.

His top targets this year have been Pat Bryant and Zakhair Franklin. Bryant comes into the game with 15 receptions for 235 yards, plus he has scored four times. Meanwhile, Franklin has brought in 16 receptions for 193 yards but has not scored. Still, the Illinois offense is all about the run game. Kaden Feagin leads the way, carrying the ball 42 times for 173 yards and three touchdowns. Ca'Lil Valentine has also been solid, with 17 carries for 96 yards. Josh McCray has the other rushing touchdown on the year, running 16 times for 67 yards and four scores.

Illinois is 22nd in the nation in points allowed per game this year while sitting 47th in opponent yards per game. They are 87th against the run, but 27th against the pass. Miles Scott has been solid in the secondary. He has two passes defended plus two interceptions on the year. Further, Xavier Scott has three interceptions, including one for a touchdown. Overall, Illinois has six interceptions in three games, plus they have recovered three fumbles.

Why Nebraska Could Cover The Spread/Win

Dylan Raiola has led the Nebraska offense on the year. He has completed 59 of 80 passes, good for a 73.8 percent completion rate. Further, he has five touchdown passes on the year. He has been sacked once and intercepted once on the year.

His top target on the year has been Isaiah Neyor. Neyor comes into the game with 12 receptions on the year for 187 yards and two scores. Further, Jahmal Baks has seven receptions for 76 yards and a score as well. Rahmir Johnson has been good out of the backfield receiving this year. He has ten receptions for 77 yards and a score. He has also run 22 times for 87 yards. It is Dante Dowdell who has led the running game. Dowdell has 31 rushes for 184 yards with three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Emmett Johnson has run 13 times this year for 124 yards and a score as well.

The Nebraska defense has also been great this year. They are ninth in the nation in points allowed per game this year while sitting tenth in yards allowed per game. They rank first against the run this year, and 83rd against the pass. Malcolm Hartzog has been solid this year for Nebraska. He has a pass defense and two interceptions on the year. Nebraska has four interceptions on the year, while they have also recovered a fumble.

Final Illinois-Nebraska Prediction & Pick

Illinois comes in not just at 3-0, but 3-0 against the spread as well. Further, their defense has shown to be good, as the under has hit in all three games. Nebraska is also 3-0 against the spread, while the under has hit all three times as well. The Nebraska run defense has been amazing this year, but they have not faced a quality run team like Illinois. Illinois is going to keep the ball on the ground this game and slow the game down. Nebraska will win this game, but expect Illinois to keep it close. Take the Illini plus the points.

Final Illinois-Nebraska Prediction & Pick: Illinois +8.5 (-110)