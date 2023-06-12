Oklahoma softball star pitcher Jordy Bahl shocked the college softball world by announcing that she is entering the transfer portal. Bahl plans to return home to the state of Nebraska. She helped the Oklahoma softball program win the national championship in 2023.

Although Bahl did not officially announce that she is transferring to the Nebraska softball program, many are already connecting the dots on this massive move. It would be a massive get for the Nebraska softball program. Softball fans has plenty of reactions to the stunning news. Let's get to those reactions.

“We told y'all to buckle up. Jordy Bahl is officially headed to Nebraska,” wrote @CollegeSBCNT.

“JORDY BAHL IS A NEBRASKA CORNHUSKER OMG,” wrote @KachowJoJo.

“Does Jordy Bahl at Nebraska make them an instant Big 10 title contender? Can't imagine they repeat a 36-22 (13-10) season with her pitching a bulk of the games,” wrote @TheTylerHetu.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“There's some rumor that Jordy Bahl is transferring to Nebraska. Nothing official of course, just a rumor,” wrote @cmays_media. He wrote “Let this rumor be true Lord!” earlier in the day before Bahl announced she is transferring.

“Jordy Bahl to Nebraska would be great for the sport. Please let it be true 🙏🏾,” wrote @bubblybrielle.

“👀👀 Jordy Bahl transferring to Nebraska. Would be a MASSIVE get for Revelle. #Huskers 🥎,” wrote @Nick__GBR.

The move should be a huge move for not only the Nebraska softball program, but college softball as a whole. Bahl returning home will bring a ton of eyeballs to the sport for next season.