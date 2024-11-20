The Need For Speed Unbound (NFS) Volume 9 Lockdown Release Date arrives soon. With a new Lockdown mode, vehicles, Speed Pass and Speed Pass Premium, there's a lot to cover. Volume 9 adds new playlists, quality of life improvements, and much more as we near the series 30th anniversary celebration. Without further ado, let's take a look at the Need For Speed Unbound Volume 9 Release Date.

Need For Speed Unbound Volume 9 Lockdown Release Date – November 26th

Expand Tweet

The Need For Speed Unbound Volume 9 Lockdown Release Date is Tuesday, November 26th. What exactly can players expect in the upcoming season?

Volume 9's theme is Lockdown, where five Crews of up to 3 players face each other, the cops, and the “expanding” Lockdown Zone. The events of the game are dictated by Racer X, who controls different factors like when the Extraction Truck rolls in and more. This PvPvE multiplayer mode requires you to work with your crew to complete contracts and get new rides by breaking into Lockups. Grab the Extraction Truck to keep the rides you earn, like the brand new motorbike.

If you fail to catch the Truck, you'll get hit by an EMP blast that might severely affect you.

Volume 9 brings new vehicles for players to race around in. This includes new rides like:

Racer X Custom BMW M3 GTR '05

*BMW S 1000 RR 2019 (Motorbike)

Honda Integra Type R (Speed Pass Premium)

Subaru Impreza WRX STI (Speed Pass)

The BMW S 1000 RR 2019 Motorbike can only be driven in Lockdown and special PVP/Free Roam Motorbike playlists. Fortunately, it's also impervious to the EMP Blast Zone, which sets off during Lockdown. So if you can't extract it, you'll be safe knowing the EMP can't touch you. Sections of the map lock down over the round, but they also possess the highest loot rewards. But if you go inside, you'll take damage over time while being sent to Heat Level 5.

Lockdown features four sets of contracts for players to complete. This also include Blacklist Contracts, which require you to use Blacklist vehicles from the Lockups and extract them. Collect all Blacklist contracts to unlock the original “Most Wanted” BMW M3 GTR.

Furthermore, a new Volume means a new Speed Pass, with 45 unlockable tiers of rewards. This includes the Subaru Impreza WRX STI, as well as:

Bodykits for SUBARU Impreza WRX STI:

Multiplayer Character Skins: Cha Cha, Shimizu, Chilton

Cosmetics: Rims, LED message boards and Plates

And of course, this means a new Speed Pass Premium includes an additional 30 tiers of content to unlock:

Bodykits for HONDA INTEGRA TYPER ‘98

Custom: HONDA INTEGRA TYPE R ‘98 LOCKDOWN SPEC

Custom: SUBARU IMPREZA WRX STI LOCKDOWN SPEC

NFS Legends Custom: NFS LEGENDS SUBARU BRZ 2014

NFS 30th Anniversary BMW M3 GTR ‘05

Cosmetics: MANUFACTURER PROJECTIONS, NFS 30TH ANNIVERSARY AND MOST WANTED LED CUSTOMISATIONS

Multiplayer Character Skin: TESS

Signature Style VFX: 4 GRAFFITI PACKS

Overall, for PVP and Free Roam Players, NFS Unbound Volume 9 will bring more content:

A NFS 30th Anniversary Playlist

A Most Wanted Theme

New playlists for Drift Pro

Special PVP-themed playlists

14 New playlists with over 60 routes and event configurations

Quality of Life Improvements

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the Need For Speed Unbound Volume 9 Release Date. We look forward to seeing everything new in Volume 9 when it launches next Tuesday.

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.