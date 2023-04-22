Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The day is finally here. Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia will clash on Saturday evening in one of the most highly-anticipated boxing bouts of the year. On Friday, things got quite heated at the pre-fight press conference, with Davis appearing to get into it with Bernard Hopkins, who is part of Garcia’s team. Following the scuffle, “Tank” had some choice words for the Hall of Famer.

Via ESPN:

“[Hopkins] needs to sit back and let the youngins do it,” said Davis, 28, referring to the Hall of Fame fighter who is aligned with Team Garcia as part of Golden Boy Promotions. “… This [atmosphere] made me excited, man. Made me want to go out there and put on the great performance in front of the beautiful fans and … get the job done.

“Punishment. Knockout. Don’t blink your eyes. Don’t get no popcorn. Don’t get no drinks — none of that. Make sure y’all focused. … It’s going to be an incredible fight.”

Hopkins appeared to put his hand on the back of Gervonta Davis, in which the 28-year-old took exception and started getting into a shouting match with him. Hopkins was reportedly trying to make sure “Tank” didn’t fall off the stage, but it’s difficult to know the real reasoning.

Bernard Hopkins: *Puts his hand on Gervonta’s back* Gervonta Davis: “DO NOT TOUCH ME. DO NOT TOUCH ME!” *puts fist in front of his face* 👀👀👀👀 CLOSE-UP to the Gervonta Davis and Bernard Hopkins altercation #Boxing #DavisGarcia 💥💥💥💥💥💥🥊🥊🥊🥊🥊🥊🥊🥊 pic.twitter.com/2Zf98cZkl5 — Danny (@dantheboxingman) April 22, 2023

Garcia also had no idea what really happened between the two:

“I don’t really know, to be honest,” Garcia said. “He and Bernard just started to get into it and it became something crazy. I was focused, I’m staying focused. I’m ready to do my job.”

All the pre-fight drama is only going to add more fuel to the fire for what should be a legendary night in Las Vegas.