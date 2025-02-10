Andy Reid’s net worth in 2025 is $50 million. Reid is an NFL coach who is a four-time Super Bowl Champion (three as head coach and once as an assistant). He is also a former NFL Coach of the Year winner.

He currently coaches the Kansas City Chiefs, where he became the first and only NFL head coach to win 100 games for two different teams. Reid and the Chiefs came up short in their attempt at being the first team to win three-straight Super Bowls as they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59. Here is a closer look at Andy Reid’s net worth in 2025.

What is Andy Reid’s net worth in 2025? $50 million (estimate)

Andy Reid’s net worth in 2025 is $50 million. This is according to multiple reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Andy Reid was born in Los Angeles. Before he became a professional football coach, Reid attended John Marshall High School.

Andy Reid's career as a player

After graduating high school, Reid attended Glendale Community College and was part of the football team. During his Glendale stint, Reid was named to the All-Conference Secondary Team.

Eventually, he took his talents to BYU, where he played offensive tackle. Reid joined the squad that was in the middle of making history, as the Cougars eventually completed a 10-season conference title run.

After graduating from BYU, Reid would return to the university’s football program as part of the coaching staff. The following year, Reid would also serve as the offensive line coach for various college football programs such as San Francisco State, UTEP, Missouri, and Northern Arizona.

Andy Reid wins a Super Bowl with the Packers

It was in 1992 when Reid finally became a part of the NFL. At that time, the Green Bay Packers welcomed their new head coach in Mike Holmgren. Upon his arrival, one of the new assistant coaches Holmgren brought on board was Andy Reid, who was just fresh off his services with Missouri.

Reid started as an offensive assistant and tight ends coach. However, he was eventually elevated to quarterbacks coach and assistant head coach in his time with the Packers. Reid won his first Super Bowl after helping the Packers win Super Bowl XXXI after prevailing over the New England Patriots.

Andy Reid is named head coach of the Eagles

In 1999, after his stint with the Packers, Reid moved to Philadelphia where the Eagles hired him as head coach. Reid signed a six-year contract worth $15 million. Under Reid’s term, the Eagles started to become playoff relevant again for the first time since 1995. In fact, the Eagles had a total of nine playoff berths, six NFC East championships, and a Super Bowl appearance.

Reid then became the winningest head coach in the Eagles’ history books. He holds a 140-102-1 record, 130-93-1 in the regular season and 10-9 in the playoffs. Given his success with the team, Reid received a four-year contract extension worth $20 million in 2004 and another three-year contract extension worth $16.5 million in 2009.

According to Eagles owner Jeffrey Laurie, he spoke about Reid’s extension, “He has all the ingredients: leadership, football knowledge, the ability to gain respect of everybody he works with, especially the players, assembling the staff.”

In 2012, the Eagles fired Reid as head coach after a dismal 4-12 record in the 2012 season to go alongside two subpar previous seasons. This marked the end of Reid’s time with the Eagles, which made him the longest-tenured head coach for a team in NFL history at 14 years.

Andy Reid is named head coach of the Chiefs

After his firing, Reid became a highly sought-after coach. Eventually, Reid agreed to join the Kansas City Chiefs on a five-year deal worth $37.5 million. Like the Eagles, Reid turned the Chiefs around upon his arrival. From a horrendous 2-14 win-loss card in 2012, the Chiefs registered a 11-5 record the following year.

Under Reid’s term, the Chiefs continued to win games and became a fixture in the playoffs. In fact, the Chiefs have made the postseason since 2015. And in 2017, Reid inked a five-year contract extension that is reportedly worth $40 million. In 2020, Reid led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl win in half a century after winning Super Bowl LIV over the San Francisco 49ers.

To reward Reid for the historic feat, the Chiefs offered him a six-year contract extension. While the details of the deal have yet to be disclosed to the public, the deal placed him among the highest-paid coaches in the NFL, which should give him at least $10 million per year.

According to CEO Clark Hunt, he wants the current Chiefs coach to spend the rest of his coaching career in Kansas after giving the extension.

According to the Chiefs website, Clark Hunt said “Over the last eight seasons here in Kansas City we’ve had the opportunity to witness one of the greatest head coaches of all time lead our franchise to its first Super Bowl title in 50 years…He’s a hall of fame head coach, but more importantly, an outstanding person who has really changed our team culture. I’d like to congratulate Andy and his family on this well-deserved extension. It is our hope that he can finish his legendary career in Kansas City.”

Reid is just one of seven coaches to take more than one team to the Super Bowl. And in 2021, he became the first and only NFL head coach to garner 100 wins for two different franchises.

Reid leads Chiefs to three-straight Super Bowls

Reid won his second Super Bowl as head coach in 2023, leading the Chiefs over the Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII. In the following season, the Chiefs again won the AL West en route to their second-straight AFC Championship and a berth in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs finished the job, winning back-to-back Super Bowls by beating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime.

In 2024, the Chiefs went 15-2 and claimed the top seed in the AFC for the NFL Playoffs as they look to defend another NFL title. They defeated the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills to earn another trip to the Super Bowl. However, the Eagles dominated the Chiefs from the beginning of the Super Bowl, taking a 34-0 lead en route to the 40-22 final score.

But nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Andy Reid’s net worth in 2025?