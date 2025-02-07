Bogdan Bogdanovic's net worth in 2025 is $30 million. Bogdanovic is a shooting guard that is a new member of the Los Angeles Clippers following a trade with the Atlanta Hawks. He is a former NBA All-Rookie Second Team player, an Olympic silver-medalist, and a two-time FIBA World Cup silver-medalist. Here is a closer look at Bogdan Bogdanovic's net worth in 2025.

What is Bogdan Bogdanovic's net worth in 2025?: $30 million (estimate)

Bogdan Bogdanovic's net worth in 2025 is $30 million. This is according to multiple outlets, including CAknowledge.

Bogdan Bogdanovic was born on Aug. 18, 1992, in Belgrade, Serbia. As early as a teenager, Bogdanovic was already playing professional basketball.

Bogdan Bogdanovic's early basketball career in Europe with KK Partizan

As an 18-year-old, Bogdanovic signed his first contract with KK Partizan. However, details of the long-term deal weren't disclosed. In his first professional season, Bogdanovic averaged 5.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game while shooting 30 percent from the field.

A season later, Bogdanovic was more adjusted to the professional style of play. He improved his numbers to 14.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while making 37 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

In the ensuing years with KK Partizan, Bogdanovic garnered four Serbian League Championships, two Serbian Cups, two ABA League titles, and 2014 Serbian League Playoffs MVP.

Bogdan Bogdanovic joins Fenerbahce

Expand Tweet

In the 2014 NBA Draft, Bogdanovic was selected in the first round with the 27th overall pick by the Phoenix Suns. However, the Serbian standout opted not to join the NBA and decided to join Turkish ball club Fenerbahce. Bogdanovic inked a four-year deal worth EUR 3.5 million or around $3.8 million, as per reports.

Bogdanovic would go on to play for three seasons for Fenerbahce. In three seasons, Bogdanovic tallied 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.1 dimes per outing.

Furthermore, Bogdanovic also collected several accolades, including a pair of Turkish Super League championships, Turkish President's Cup, Turkish Super League Finals MVP, Turkish Cup Final MVP and a Euroleague championship.

Bogdan Bogdanovic's NBA career with the Kings

Although Bogdanovic was drafted by the Phoenix Suns in 2014, the Serbian wing never played for the team. During the 2016 NBA Draft, his rights were traded to the Sacramento Kings. In 2017, Bogdanovic finally made his entry into the NBA after inking a three-year contract that pays $36 million.

In his rookie season, Bogdanovic averaged 11.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. For his efforts, Bogdanovic was named to the All-Rookie Second Team.

For two more seasons, Bogdanovic continued to thrive in the Kings' rotation as a sparkplug off the bench. In three seasons with the Kings, Bogdanovic knocked down 37 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

Bogdan Bogdanovic signs with the Hawks

Just before the 2020-21 season, although the Kings decided to extend qualifying offer on Bogdanovic, the organization opted not to match the Atlanta Hawks' offer. As a result, the decorated Euroleague star decided to sign a lucrative four-year contract worth $72 million with the Hawks.

In his first season with the Hawks, Bogdanovic registered 16.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game, while shooting a career-best 44 percent from downtown. Despite mostly coming off the bench, Bogdanovic has found a way to be productive. For the next two seasons, he tallied 15.1 points and 14.0 points per game for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, respectively.

Bogdan Bogdanovic signs contract extension with the Hawks

After a string of productive seasons with Atlanta, Bogdanovic signed a contract extension. The well-accomplished Serbian star agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $68 million, according to reports.

After that, Bogdanovic played his best NBA season thus far. He averaged 16.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 37 percent from deep.

In a December 2023 game loss to the Denver Nuggets, Bogdanovic exploded for 40 points, spiked by 10 3-pointers off the bench. According to sources, the Hawks forward is only the second NBA player in history to achieve the feat.

It hasn't gone so well in 2024-25, as Bogdanovic is averaging 10.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists as he's struggled to stay healthy. Despite this, the Clippers sent Terence Mann and Bones Hyland to acquire Bogdanovic just before the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline. The Clippers also are received three second-round draft picks.

Bogdan Bogdanovic representing Serbia internationally

Aside from showcasing his wares in the NBA, Bogdanovic is also a fixture in Serbia's men's national basketball teams. In fact, he has won silver medals in several tournaments, including the U19 World Championships, 2017 EuroBasket, 2016 Olympic Games, the 2014 FIBA World Cup, and the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

According to sources, the prize money for national teams participating in the 2023 FIBA World Cup is EUR 50,000 or around $54,500. On the other hand, teams that made it to the Top 16 received an additional EUR 100,000 or around $109,000.

In the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Bogdanovic helped Serbia advance all the way to the gold-medal game before falling to Germany. During the tournament, the Hawks guard averaged 19.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per outing.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Bogdan Bogdanovic's net worth in 2025?