Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Atlanta Hawks continue to make moves shortly after hiring Quin Snyder as their head coach. On Thursday, the Hawks agreed to a contract extension with Bogdan Bogdanovic for four years and $68 million, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Bogdanovic is a key piece to this Hawks team that is led by Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. Bogdanovic averages 14.2 PPG and shoots 40 percent from the three-point line, so this was an essential move for the Hawks in their hopes of making a return to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Bogdanovic had spent the first three years with the Sacramento Kings before coming to Atlanta, and he has played well since joining Trae Young and company.

Bogdanovic’s name had been floated on the trade market for quite some time, and it was rumored that he would head for free agency since the Hawks weren’t able to give him the money he wants. However, now he is in Atlanta for at least the next four years, and this is a huge boost to the team in the long run.

Atlanta entered Thursday as the 8th seed in the East with a 34-35 mark, and the addition of Quin Snyder as head coach has been fun to watch. Now, the Hawks talented trio of Bogdanovic, Young, and Murray is here to stay for the next couple of years, and this team should be a contender in the East if things go their way.