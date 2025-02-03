De'Aaron Fox's net worth in 2025 is $20 million. Fox is the newest member of the San Antonio Spurs after the Sacramento Kings traded Fox to the Spurs in a three-team deal that landed Zach LaVine in Sacramento along with a number of draft picks in February 2025.

Fox is a point guard that is a onetime All-Star and a recipient of the NBA Clutch Player of the Year Award. Here is a closer look at De'Aaron Fox's net worth in 2025.

What is De'Aaron Fox's net worth in 2025?: $20 million (estimate)

De'Aaron Fox's net worth in 2025 is $20 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

De'Aaron Fox was born on December 20, 1997, in New Orleans. He attended Cypress Lakes High School. While playing for his school, Fox emerged as a tantalizing prospect.

He averaged 32.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game en route to a regional final appearance for Cypress Lakes. For his efforts, Fox was named a McDonald's All-American. Furthermore, Fox boosted his stock after showcasing his talents in the Jordan Brand Classic. Organizers chose him as a co-MVP.

After a stellar high school career, analysts considered Fox a five-star recruit, and ESPN ranked him sixth in the nation. As a result, Fox received various offers from LSU, Louisville, Kansas, Arizona, and Kentucky. Fox went on to play for the University of Kentucky.

As one of the blue-chip prospects, Fox proved that he was as great as advertised. He averaged 16.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. Furthermore, Fox helped the Wildcats make an Elite Eight appearance. For his efforts, Fox received numerous honors, including SEC Tournament MVP, SEC All-Freshman Team, and First Team All-SEC.

Fox's remarkable college career was enough to convince everyone that he was ripe for the NBA. As a result, Fox became a one-and-done prospect who declared for the 2017 NBA Draft.

De'Aaron Fox is drafted by the Kings

In the draft, The Sacramento Kings selected De'Aaron Fox with the fifth-overall pick in the first round of the NBA Draft. Shortly after the Kings drafted Fox, he signed his four-year rookie deal worth $24.57 million.

Right from the get-go, Fox emerged as a promising star for the struggling Kings franchise. In his rookie season, he averaged 11.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game.

In his sophomore season, Fox registered a better season. He averaged 17.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game. However, Fox's third season was enough to convince the Kings front office to make him the face of the franchise. He produced 21.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game.

After a stellar stint in the NBA Bubble, the Kings wanted to fully invest in Fox by rewarding him with the most lucrative contract extension in franchise history. Fox agreed on a five-year contract extension, worth $163 million. The deal surpasses the previous record of former Sacramento star Chris Webber, who once inked a lucrative $122.7 million deal.

While the Kings never made the playoffs until the 2021-2022 season, Fox remained individually great by producing All-Star-like numbers. However, in the following season, Fox finally translated his stellar individual production to team success.

De'Aaron Fox named All-Star, Clutch Player of the Year

The Kings finally made their first playoff appearance since 2006 after posting a 48-34 win-loss record to clinch the third seed in the Western Conference. In the 2022-23 season, Fox averaged 25.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game.

For his efforts, Fox was named an All-Star for the first time. At the same time, Fox received the inaugural NBA Clutch Player of the Year Award. This is an honor given to the player who benefits his team the most in the clutch.

After becoming the recipient of the award, Fox told the media, “You can’t be afraid to fail. Obviously, you’re not going to make every shot, but my teammates, my coaches, they put me in position to succeed. So the least I can do is have confidence in myself to take good shots.”

With Fox taking the NBA Clutch Player of the Year Award, the All-Star became the first Sacramento Kings player to win a major individual award since Tyreke Evans won Rookie of the Year in 2010.

Over the next 1½ seasons, Fox continued his outstanding production and even led the NBA in steals per game in 2023-24, but the Kings were unable to return to the playoffs. With the Kings hovering around .500 and knowing that Fox's contract runs out in the summer of 2026, the Kings decided to make the trade and send Fox to San Antonio.

De'Aaron Fox's endorsement income

Given Fox's rise to NBA stardom, it isn't a surprise that various brands have partnered with the All-Star. Fox has endorsement deals with HyperX, Hulu, Head and Shoulders, Ryoko Rain, House of Hoops, and Nike. Fox earns $2 million per year from his shoe deal with Nike, according to Sports Manor.

In December 2021, Fox launched his NFT collection called Swipa the Fox. Swipa the Fox raised up to $1.5 million. Unfortunately, according to sources, the move was surrounded by controversy after Fox allegedly defrauded investors by pulling the plug of the said NFT collection.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by De'Aaron Fox's net worth in 2025?