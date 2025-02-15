Jason Statham's net worth in 2025 is $100 million. Stathan is a popular actor who has starred in several notable films such as The Meg, and some Fast & Furious films including Hobbs & Shaw, Spy, The Expendables, and many others. He is a Critics Choice Awards nominee and a Teen Choice Awards nominee. Here is a look at Jason Statham's net worth in 2025.

What is Jason Statham's net worth in 2025?: $100 million (estimate)

Jason Statham's net worth in 2025 is $100 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth. No wonder Statham can afford a $7 million home in Los Angeles.

Jason Statham was born on July 26, 1967, in Shirebrook, England. He studied at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy. Around this time, Statham was engaged in various sports.

He played soccer and springboard diving, the latter of which saw him represent England at the 1990 Commonwealth Games. After completing his high school education, Statham enlisted in the army. However, he eventually quit.

Jason Statham's early career

Without a job, Statham resorted to selling various fake merchandise in the street including jewelry. Furthermore, he also did some street acting which allowed him to be eventually discovered as a model. The Meg star would eventually be hired by a clothing brand called French Connection.

After earning a reputation in modeling, Statham eventually would go on to appear in a string of music videos such as The Shamen: Comin’ On, Erasure: Run to the Sun, and Yello: To the Sea.

In 1998, Statham made his big screen debut in Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels. The film would go on to gross $3.7 million around the world. Two years later, Statham appeared in the movie Snatch. For his first two films, Statham received a total salary of $24,000, as per reports.

In 2002, Statham earned his breakthrough role, starring in The Transporter. The Transporter would go on to gross nearly $44 million worldwide. For making main protagonist Frank Martin come to life, Statham reportedly bagged $750,000.

Jason Statham after The Transporter

With a stellar performance as Frank Martin, Statham would go on to earn more movie roles. He appeared in Collateral, Cellular, Revolver, London, Chaos, 13, In the Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege Tale, War, The Bank Job, Death Race, and The Italian Job.

For The Italian Job, Statham was paid $450,000. Moreover, Statham would also reprise the role of Frank Martin in the second and third installments of The Transporter.

Aside from The Transporter, Statham also starred as Chev Chelios in the film series called Crank. He would reprise the role for a total of two times. For the second film alone, Statham was paid $5 million. The two films would go on to gross an approximate total of $77.4 million around the world.

Some other notable films that Statham appeared in include The Expendables film series, The Mechanic, Safe, Killer Elite, Parker, Redemption, Homefront, Wild Card, and many others.

However, Statham’s next major role came when he joined the Fast and Furious franchise as Deckard Shaw. Initially introduced as the franchise’s main antagonist, Statham’s Deckard Shaw has turned from antagonist to one of the franchise’s heroes.

Jason Statham in Fast and Furious

It’s unknown how much Statham made for the Fast and Furious installments. However, we do know that the Fast and Furious films he appeared in were box-office hits. Furious 7 and The Fate of the Furious grossed $1.5 billion and $1.2 billion, respectively.

Because of his popularity, the Fast and Furious franchise even made a spinoff featuring him and Dwayne Johnson’s characters in the franchise called Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw wasn’t as successful as its Fast and Furious counterparts. However, it still grossed $760 million around the world in contrast to a $200 million budget.

For reprising the role as Deckard Shaw, Statham received a lucrative paycheck of $13 million. Four years later, Statham appeared in Fast X, where he received a $2 million salary raise which led him to receive $15 million for the latest installment of the franchise.

With stellar performances in the Fast and Furious movies, it isn’t a surprise that he also scored a starring role in the hit shark film The Meg. Starring as Jonas Taylor, The Meg went on to gross $530 million around the world. Furthermore, Statham reprised his role as Jonas Taylor in Meg 2: The Trench. As per reports, he enjoyed a lucrative $25 million payday for the starring role.

His more recent roles include The Beekeeper and The Expendables 4.

Although Statham has carved out a decorated acting career, his career is far from over. In fact, as per IMDB, Statham is set to appear in several projects, including A Working Man, Mutiny, and Fast X: Part 2,

Aside from his lucrative acting career, Statham earns from various endorsement deals. He has deals with major brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Audi, G-energy, Burton, Jaguar, and many others.

Nevertheless, were you stunned by Jason Statham’s net worth in 2025?