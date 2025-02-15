Roman Reigns' net worth in 2025 is $14 million. Reigns is an American-Samoan wrestler who is currently signed to the WWE. Reigns is slowly becoming one of the legends of the company, now enjoying his 12th year in professional wrestling on the biggest stage. He started in 2012 and a few years later began his huge push to be the next big thing, which is still active.

Outside of the WWE, where Reigns has had mixed levels of success in different regards, the pro wrestler has dabbled in other things as well. Reigns has appeared in a few movies and TV shows and, of course, in all WWE video games since he arrived at the company. All of this has led to Reigns massively increasing his financial status. Let's look at Roman Reigns' net worth in 2025.

What is Roman Reigns' net worth in 2025?: $14 million (estimate)

Roman Reigns' net worth in 2025 is approximately $14 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Of course, the majority of that money comes from the WWE, where, according to the same source, Reigns is making around $5 million per year. However, his expansion into other forms of media has started as well.

Reigns appeared in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and in Fox's New Year's Eve With Steve Harvey, where he battled Dolph Ziggler to promote Raw being on Fox. Additionally, Reigns' career outside the ring is just taking off, so there will be more great things to come. Until then, however, let's look at how Roman Reigns' arrived at this estimated net worth.

Roman Reigns' early life

He was born on May 25th, 1985. Funny enough, the first path for Leati Joseph Anoa'i, which is Reigns' real name, was not wrestling.

Since he was a young kid, Reigns loved and played football and ended up on a scholarship to Georgia Tech after four years of playing in the local high school scene in Pensacola, Florida. At Georgia Tech, Reigns got his degree and played well enough to earn team captain status and All-ACC honors as a senior.

Unfortunately, the NFL was not in his future, as Reigns was undrafted in 2007. He tried out with the Minnesota Vikings and the Jacksonville Jaguars, but a diagnosis of leukemia derailed his chances to make an NFL roster. In 2008, Reigns played a year for the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League before retiring from professional football altogether.

Roman Reigns signs with WWE

In 2010, Roman Reigns signed a contract with the WWE and entered their developmental program. After two years in FCW and after the merger of FCW and NXT, Reigns continued waiting patiently for his shot on the main roster. He did not wait for long, however, as Reigns made his debut on November 18th, 2012, the same year FCW merged into NXT.

Back then, Reigns was part of the SHIELD, a trio consisting of Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins as well as himself. They were villains and the people loved them, from the captivating music to the unorthodox pathway to the ring through the stands.

After about two years together, the SHIELD disbanded in 2014 and Reigns became a singles competitor, finding his professional wrestling calling card. He is a four-time WWE champion and a two-time WWE Universal champion.

Obviously, coming from a background of football, his body type clearly benefited his wrestling career, but it was also his wrestling lineage that must have helped. Reigns is not just the son of a former wrestler, but also had several cousins, including Yokozuna and Umaga, follow that career path.

However, while wrestling as an individual has been the most fruitful part of Reigns' career, it has not always been easy.

Roman's reign over the WWE

Roman Reigns is clearly the face of the company, but not everyone expected and really appreciated that. While Vince McMahon, with the support of others around him, kept pushing the Samoan American to the forefront, the crowd was not loving it.

Universally, Reigns got booed and his opponents got cheered wherever he went, even when he was billed as a hero and the other wrestler as the villain. Reigns certainly did not help himself by making poor comments to the fans, including that they do not know about the sport and that their opinion does not matter, but it was still a rough situation for all sides.

Now, he is a villain again and embracing it fully. The fans are appreciating him in his natural habitat — as a heel. That should translate into more success and more recognition from the fans, providing Reigns with more opportunities to do endorsements, movies, television shows, and any other forms of media where his unique talents can shine.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Roman Reigns' net worth in 2025?