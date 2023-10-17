Netflix Looking To Expand: Streaming Games to US TV’s

Netflix, one of the leading streaming platforms, recently unveiled on their blog post the expansion of its game streaming beta to the United States, following its initial launches in Canada and the UK this past August.

The service, currently in its beta phase, allows users to play games streamed directly from the cloud on a variety of devices, notably TVs and computers. However, this phase is described as “limited,” indicating that widespread availability may not be immediate.

Presently, the games on offer are primarily Netflix's original titles. The selection boasts games like Oxenfree and Molehew's Mining Adventure. For users keen on playing these games on their TVs, they must first download a designated controller app from Netflix onto their iPhone or Android smartphone.

This game streaming feature does not extend to all devices yet. Currently, it's optimized for specific devices, such as Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, and Roku devices.

Diversifying beyond streaming shows and movies, Netflix's foray into gaming primarily began with mobile games. But the company's vision goes beyond just the iOS and Android platforms. Future plans include launching games inspired by Netflix's popular series, with names like Squid Game, Wednesday, Extraction, and Black Mirror on the horizon.

Adding to the intrigue, Netflix is purportedly in preliminary discussions with gaming titan Take-Two regarding a potential license for a game from the celebrated Grand Theft Auto series.

This new direction in game streaming reflects Netflix's ambition to diversify its offerings and further enrich the subscriber experience.