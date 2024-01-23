The new series looks quite spectacular.

The new action-packed Avatar: The Last Airbender now has an official trailer.

This new Netflix series follows a young Avatar named Aang (Gordon Cormier), who is working to restore balance after the Fire Nation threatens her world. She is learning to master Water, Earth, Fire, and Air to help with the process, The Hollywood Reporter states.

Avatar: The Last Airbender gets intense new trailer

It starts with a giant steam vessel crossing the waters, with a narration that says, “The Fire Nation is embarked on a dark path.”

From there, lush mountains are seen with an aircraft cruising over them. The narration continues to say, “And the world might never recover. The world needs the Avatar.”

An intense battle scene is shown, and we're introduced to Aang.

The new trailer for the live-action ‘AVATAR THE LAST AIRBENDER’ series has been released. Releasing February 22 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/E36WbFNZfw — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 23, 2024

“Fire Nation has destroyed everything in its path,” is heard. “If the world is going to have any chance, it's going to need Aang,” a young girl says.

It goes into scenes featuring an adorable “flying ball of fur” and much more action and adventure.

“I'm the Avatar, and I'm going to save the world with my friends,” Aang proclaims.

The series' synopsis reads, “Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope. Bu like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang, a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar. Alongside his newfound friends Sokka and Katara, siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai. But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko determined to capture them, it won't be an easy task. They'll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way.”

Airbender also features Daniel Dae Kim (Fire Lord Ozai), Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (General Iroh), Ken Leung (Commander Zhao), Elizabeth Yu (Princess Azula), Dallas Liu (Prince Zuko), Kiawentiio (Katara), and Ian Ousley (Sokka).

Hold on tight because the first eight episodes of Avatar: The Last Airbender will premiere on Feb 22. on Netflix.