Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora is a game that we highly recommend for players to play. However, you might be wondering how much time you will need to invest in the game. Don't worry, as we tell you how long it takes to beat Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, whatever your playstyle may be.

How Long To Beat Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It follows the journey of a Na'Vi who was taught the ways of human beings since they were young. They must then use this knowledge, as well as the traditional methods of the Na'Vi, to fight back against the invading humans.

Currently, gamers can complete the game with the following durations:

Main Story The main story of the game should take players around 20 hours to finish. That is if the player focuses solely on doing the story quests, and little to nothing else.

Main Story + Side Quests Should players decide to finish all of the side quests alongside the game's main story should take around 30 hours instead.



Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora allows players to do basically whatever they want in the game. They can hunt wild animals, gather various plants and materials, or attack the nearest human outpost. All of these activities help the player in one way or another, so it's not a waste of time. Players can even just fly around and explore the beautiful world of Pandora, something that I did during my playthrough. Of course, players will eventually have to do the Main Story quest, but doing so unlocks even more locations and even more side quests to do. Players have a lot to do in the game, and the hours needed to finish the game in either a completionist way or a main story-driven way reflects that. If you decide to replay the game with a different playstyle, like focusing on stealth or going loud, then your playtime will get even longer.

That's all the information about how long it takes to beat Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.