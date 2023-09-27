The Brooklyn Nets had a tumultuous 2022-23 NBA season, finishing with a 45-37 record. Despite the challenges they faced, including Kyrie Irving's myriad controversies and Kevin Durant's eventual departure, the Nets managed to navigate through the turmoil and make it to the postseason. However, as they enter the 2023-24 NBA training camp, five potential trade candidates could be on the move. These players include Ben Simmons, Nic Claxton, Spencer Dinwiddie, Royce O’Neale, and Dorian Finney-Smith. Let's explore why each of these players could be traded soon and how their departure could impact the Brooklyn Nets.

Brooklyn Nets' 2022-23 NBA Season

The Nets' previous NBA season was nothing short of a rollercoaster ride, brimming with challenges and hurdles from the very start. This turbulent journey commenced with the abrupt dismissal of head coach Steve Nash after just seven games. That was a decision that inevitably reverberated through the team's performance and dynamics. Despite these early adversities, the Nets exhibited remarkable resilience and unwavering spirit. This culminated in a commendable winning regular season record, a testament to their unwavering determination. However, glaring shortcomings loomed large, particularly concerning their team composition and bench depth.

One of the primary areas that demanded immediate attention was the unexpected change in leadership, with Nash's dismissal triggering a period of adjustment for the team. The ensuing challenges in maintaining consistency and chemistry were evident. Yet, the Nets' unyielding commitment shone through, as they defied the odds and secured a respectable record.

As we have said, however, questions currently persist regarding the team's overall composition and bench depth. Right now, the team's top players are arguably Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, and Spencer Dinwiddie. That's a far cry from the star trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving, which brought immense firepower. However, this also augurs a fresh new era for the Nets as they chart their own path unencumbered by past baggage. We can expect them to cultivate a more balanced and reliable approach to the game. Remember also that they still emerged with some promise amidst adversity. This underscored the team's potential for greatness with the right adjustments and continued dedication.

🔥 Mikal Bridges highlights (vs Sixers) – THE NEXT KD ?!?! 😱🔥pic.twitter.com/0hH2TctMMZ — TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) April 9, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Nevertheless, it's no secret that the Nets have faced ongoing challenges in recent times. Presently, they find themselves compelled to initiate a rebuilding phase centered around emerging talent like Bridges, as well as the promising potential of players such as Johnson and even Cam Thomas. It's worth noting, however, that we believe no player on this roster is truly immune from trade discussions.

Now, we'll examine five potential trade candidates within the Brooklyn Nets. Leading this list is Ben Simmons, whose All-Star status has waned, yet he appears determined to mount a comeback season. In addition to Simmons, the Nets might entertain the idea of parting ways with their top big man, Nic Claxton for future draft picks or other valuable assets. Furthermore, experienced players like Dinwiddie, Royce O'Neale, and Dorian Finney-Smith could potentially thrive better with contending teams.

1. Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons had an uneven and mostly disappointing season in 2022-23, which could make him a potential trade candidate for the Brooklyn Nets. While Simmons is a talented player, his struggles with shooting and offensive consistency have been well-documented. The Nets may look to trade him to acquire a player who can provide more scoring and offensive versatility, complementing Bridges and Johnson.

2. Nic Claxton

Nic Claxton is another player who could be on the move for the Nets. Yes, he has shown promise as a young and athletic big man. He has even improved his numbers over his four NBA seasons. The Nets can make use of Claxton, expecting more improved performances. However, his near-double-double numbers from last season also make him a very strong trade piece. Again, remember that nobody is really untouchable here and that the Nets are looking to rebuild for the future.

3. Spencer Dinwiddie

Spencer Dinwiddie's future with the Brooklyn Nets has been uncertain. Of course, he has also been the subject of trade rumors in the past. While Dinwiddie is a talented player, his role on the team will be diminished due to the expected focus on Bridges and Johnson. As such, the Nets may look to trade Dinwiddie to acquire more assets that will enable them to jumpstart their rebuild.

4. Royce O’Neale

Royce O’Neale was a key addition for the Nets in the 2022-23 NBA season, but his future with the team is uncertain. O’Neale is known for his defensive prowess and three-point shooting, but the Nets may look to trade him to acquire a player who can provide even more scoring and offensive versatility. If they can trade O’Neale for picks, his departure could open up more playing time for other players on the roster and allow the Nets to acquire more building blocks for the future.

5. Dorian Finney-Smith

Dorian Finney-Smith is another player who could be on the move for the Nets. Sure, Finney-Smith is a solid role player. However, the Nets may look to trade him to acquire a player who can complement Bridges and Johnson better. Finney-Smith's departure could open up more playing time for other players on the roster, allowing the Nets to develop their young talent.

Looking Ahead

As the Brooklyn Nets enter the 2023-24 NBA training camp, five potential trade candidates could be on the move. These players include Ben Simmons, Nic Claxton, Spencer Dinwiddie, Royce O’Neale, and Dorian Finney-Smith. While the Nets still made it to the playoffs in the 2022-23 NBA season, there are areas of improvement that they need to address to compete for a championship. By making strategic trades, the Nets can acquire the necessary pieces to complement the skills of Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, ultimately strengthening their roster and increasing their chances of success in the upcoming season.