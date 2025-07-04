Year two of the Mike Elko era with the Texas A&M football program is fast approaching. The Aggies will look to improve on last season's 8-5 mark, which was indictive of how most years under previous head coach Jimbo Fisher finished. The Texas A&M football team also has their eyes on the future, as they will want to build on whatever they accomplish in 2025. As the recruiting Class of 2026 continues to crystallize, Elko and the Aggies picked up another recruit in three-star linebacker Tank King. What makes this commitment even sweeter was beating out their main rivals in the Texas Longhorns according to on3's Hayes Fawcett on X, formerly Twitter.

“BREAKING: Class of 2026 LB Tank King has Committed to Texas A&M, he tells me for @rivals,” posted Fawcett on the social media platform. “The 6'2 225 LB from Port Arthur, TX chose the Aggies over Michigan, Notre Dame, & Texas. ‘To Whom Much is given, much will be required. (Luke 12:48).'”

King is a strong pickup for the defense, as Elko's scheme needs versatile, tough and fast players at the position in order to work at its best. The three-star linebacker currently plays for Memorial High School in Port Royal, and one could imagine him playing at any one of the other finalists. Can this recruiting win over not only Texas, but other heavyweights like Notre Dame and Michigan, help spur Elko and the Texas A&M football team to the next level in 2025?

Can Texas A&M football take next step in Year 2 of Mike Elko era?

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko reacts to an overturned tageting call against the Texas Longhorns during the Lone Star Showdown at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 in College Station, Texas.
Mandatory Credit: © Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Once again, the SEC will be a gauntlet that the Aggies will have to survive. Since they made their move to the conference before the 2012 season, there has been success, but nothing to the level that their fanbase has expected. In year two of Elko's reign, they will need to get over the demons of their past to reach the heights so many expect of them.

Can the Texas A&M football team do that? By recruiting players like King to join that effort, it is clear that Elko and his staff want to be the ones who lead the Aggies back to the promised land. Will that process finally begin in 2025? If so, then King and the Class of 2026 will have to rise to the occasion come Year 3 of the Elko era.

