The Nets are staying afloat in the early stages of the 2023-24 season, but Ben Simmons must up his offensive stats to help the team ascend.

The Brooklyn Nets have had a mediocre start to the 2023-24 NBA season; however, there have been some bright spots. Brooklyn's bench players are shining bright amid the team's injury woes. Still, the Nets need more production from the starters. Jacque Vaughn started the year with Ben Simmons at point guard, but the Nets star needs to up his scoring stats to avoid another disappointing year.

Ben Simmons has been good for the Nets, but offense needs to be better

Through six games, Simmons is averaging 6.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game. The latter two of his stats are both ranked 12th or higher in the NBA, per ESPN. His glaring weakness is putting points on the board.

Many fans and analysts have good reason to question Simmons' offensive aggressiveness. During the 2022-23 season, he averaged 6.9 points per game on 5.6 attempts during the regular seasons. A year later, his numbers are nearly identical. The six-foot-ten forward has developed a reputation as a pass-first player, which is not a bad thing, but Brooklyn needs more out of him to be successful.

Ben Simmons' shooting ability is a never-ending topic. Simmons has a career average of zero three-point attempts per game. This was not too major of a problem during his Philadelphia 76ers days, as he had an aggressive inside scoring attack. However, it would be great if Simmons shot more long-range shots for Brooklyn. Regardless, he needs to get to the basket at a higher rate.

Where is the new and improved Ben Simmons?

Simmons' health and explosiveness have been raved on by Jacque Vaughn and those close to the Australian star. After missing multiple games during the 2022-23 season with a pestering back injury, Simmons started the year healthy. He had a strong showing during the NBA Preseason, but it seems his offensive aggressiveness has taken a hit.

The 27-year-old appears to primarily play the role of screener, roller, and passer instead of the ferocious inside scorer he once was.

Simmons has missed two games due to a hip injury he suffered during the Nets' early season matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. Could injury woes once again be responsible for Simmons' offensive downfalls? There is a key explanation for his offensive struggles.

Simmons' play is a result of Brooklyn's need for a big man

Nic Claxton has missed most of the season with an ankle injury. Claxton has been vetted as the Nets' primary interior force, but Brooklyn has missed his presence. Thus, Jacque Vaughn was forced to play Simmons as a small-ball five until the Nets got Claxton back. Understandably, Simmons' new role as the team's big could be contributing to his lack of offensive production.

Nevertheless, the former All-Star must find a way to score. The Australian forward does not need to take more three-point shots, but it would certainly give him and the Nets a chance to score more points and keep opposing defenses honest.

The Clutch Point: Ben Simmons has plenty left to give

Simmons would change the entire dynamic of the Nets' offense if he extended his range. He already has the tools to be unstoppable in the paint. Above all else, he needs to show more aggressiveness and slash to the rim more with the intent to score.

Ben Simmons' stats do fully represent the caliber of player he is. He has been a tremendous role player for Brooklyn in the early stages of the 2022-23 season, but if he wants to take himself and his team to the next level, he must focus more on putting the ball in the hoop. The entire borough of Brooklyn is behind the 27-year-old as he goes through his revitalization.