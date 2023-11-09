The Brooklyn Nets are still dealing with injuries to several key players, but that hasn't stopped them from playing solid basketball.

When things feel like they can't get any worse for the Brooklyn Nets on the injury front, they lose Cam Thomas, their top scorer and the top story of their young 2023-24 campaign. Thomas exited during the third quarter of Wednesday's win over the Los Angeles Clippers after rolling his ankle.

The Nets announced Thursday that an MRI on Thomas revealed a sprain, and he will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

The breakout guard's absence comes amid a slew of injuries to Brooklyn's top players. Nic Claxton (ankle) and Cam Johnson (calf) have missed the team's last seven games after exiting during the season opener. Ben Simmons was also a surprise scratch Wednesday after suffering a hip injury Monday vs. the Milwaukee Bucks.

Such a string of injuries would often send a team into a downward spiral, as Nets fans saw at different points during the last three seasons. Yet, Brooklyn is 4-4 on the year, with six of its first eight games against playoff-caliber teams. The Nets led by one when Thomas left against the Clippers but still managed to pull out a win against Kawhi Leonard, Paul George James Harden and co.

The stretch of high-level play minus several contributors has highlighted the new-look Nets' greatest strength: depth.

New-look Nets winning with depth as injury bug bites

Alongside Thomas, Mikal Bridges has continued to lead the way for Brooklyn. While he's been unable to find his stroke from three, the 27-year-old is still averaging 20.4 points per game on 47.2 percent shooting. He's also made significant strides as a playmaker, averaging career-highs in assists per game (4.3) and assist percentage (17.4) despite a substantial dip in usage compared to last season.

While his low field goal attempts and lack of scoring remain concerns, Simmons has led a Nets transition offense that ranks third in the NBA at 19.9 points per game. The three-time All-Star ranks 14th in the NBA in assists (6.7 per game) and tenth in rebounding (10.8 per game), leading Brooklyn's turnaround from 29th in defensive rebounding percentage in 2022-23 to third this season.

With Claxton and Johnson out, Dorian Finney-Smith's two-way versatility has allowed the Nets' small-ball lineups to thrive. The 30-year-old is averaging 13.8 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 45 percent from three on 7.5 attempts per game. He ranks seventh in the NBA in effective field goal percentage (60.4) among players attempting 10 field goals per game.

In Thomas' absence, Brooklyn will turn to Spencer Dinwiddie to step up as a primary ball-handler. While the 30-year-old's role has been inconsistent amid Thomas' breakout, he's averaged 10.3 points and 5.1 assists on 41 percent shooting from three early this year. Dinwiddie was 1-of-7 from the field and had sat the entire fourth quarter Wednesday before checking in with two minutes remaining.

With the lead down to four and Los Angeles gaining momentum, he promptly drained a step-back three to seal the victory for Brooklyn.

Head coach Jacque Vaughn was again forced to reach deep into his bench during Wednesday's win, and again, the unit responded, outscoring the Clippers' reserves 45-17. Despite several of their top reserves being thrust into the starting lineup, the Nets' bench is among the best in the league this season. The unit ranks third in box plus-minus (+3.5), third in field goal percentage (50.8) and fourth in three-point percentage (42.3) while scoring 40.9 points per game.

Lonnie Walker IV has highlighted the elite second unit while looking like the NBA offseason's best minimum signing. The 24-year-old scored a game-high 21 points on 8-of-16 shooting Wednesday while serving as Brooklyn's go-to option after Thomas went down. For the season, Walker is averaging 16.5 points and 3.0 assists on 52/43/74 shooting splits.

His three-level scoring ability with the second unit has kept the Nets within reach during several games.

“I'm just growing to trust him more and more,” head coach Jacque Vaughn said postgame Wednesday. “We drew up after-timeout plays for him. We also ran pick-and-roll for him specifically at the end of the game. Just because a lot of times, he's going to have a favorable matchup, and he's making the right decisions whether it's the reads of getting to the rim, getting fouled scoring, off the bounce, he has the ability to do all that.”

Royce O'Neale has continued to provide a steady presence while bouncing in and out of Brooklyn's starting lineup. The veteran is shooting 35.6 percent from deep on a career-high 7.4 attempts per game. O'Neale has been another example of the Nets' improved gang rebounding mentality, averaging a career-high 6.8 boards per game.

He grabbed two offensive rebounds on a pivotal possession down the stretch against Los Angeles, leading to a Brooklyn score.

Dennis Smith Jr. and Day'Ron Sharpe provided a significant boost down the stretch versus the Clippers. Vaughn has called Smith Jr.'s tenacious defense an asset on Brooklyn's bench. Alongside Bridges and others, Smith Jr. overwhelmed the Clippers' big four of Leonard, George, Harden and Westbrook, who combined to shoot 24-of-63 (38.1%) from the field and 6-of-26 (23.1%) from three.

The former lottery pick stripped Leonard and Harden, leading to fastbreak points for Brooklyn.

Following a poor start, Sharpe scored nine fourth-quarter points and finished with 10 rebounds, leading Brooklyn to a 14-10 advantage on the offensive boards. The third-year center's start to the season is among the most productive stretches of his career. Sharpe is averaging 6.0 points and 6.3 rebounds, both career highs, while playing 12.1 minutes per game.

Trendon Watford has seen extended action in just two games this season but has made an immediate impact in both. The 22-year-old posted 11 points, four rebounds and four assists on 4-of-6 shooting during a comeback win over the Miami Heat last week.

Despite practicing earlier in the day with Brooklyn's G-League affiliate, Watford posted nine points, five rebounds and two assists against LA while handling the ball for spurts with Simmons out. The 6-foot-8 forward possesses a unique skillset as a ball-hander, roll man and spot-up threat, allowing Vaughn intriguing versatility with his lineups.

Even Armoni Brooks, Brooklyn's newest two-way signing, answered the call during his lone appearance this season, scoring 17 points on 5-of-6 shooting from three against Miami. The 6-foot-3 sharpshooter was an incredible plus-3o in 16 minutes during the win.

Thomas' injury presents a significant blow to Brooklyn's offense. However, the Nets' depth has made a habit of keeping them in tight games against high-level opponents. Reinforcements are on the way, with Cam Johnson and Ben Simmons trending toward returning Friday at Boston.

Nets general manager Sean Marks had a busy offseason entering the first year of the post-Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving era. While his moves were around the margins, they are already paying dividends and could continue to pay off during Thomas' absence.