The Brooklyn Nets are on the road to take on the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Nets-Bucks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Nets are not having a good season, and they have lost their last four games. Brooklyn has also lost to the Bucks twice this season already. In those games, Cam Thomas leads the team with 26.5 points per game. Mikal Bridges is at 18.5 points per game against the Bucks while Jalen Wilson dropped a double-double in his one game played. As a team, the Nets are scoring 123.5 points per game against the Bucks. Brooklyn should be a healthy team heading into this one.
The Bucks are coming off a tough loss on the road against the Celtics without Giannis Antetokounmpo. They could be a little bit tired headed into this one. Against the Nets this season, Antetokounmpo is scoring 34.0 points per game and grabbing 11.0 rebounds. Khris Middleton has scored 21.0 points per game while Damian Lillard is at 16.5 against Brooklyn. As a team, the Bucks are scoring 136.5 points per game in the two matchups. Unfortunately, Milwaukee is dealing with some injuries. Giannis missed Wednesday's game with a hamstring injury.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Nets-Bucks Odds
Brooklyn Nets: +9 (-110)
Moneyline: +310
Milwaukee Bucks: -9 (-110)
Moneyline: -390
Over: 222.5 (-110)
Under: 222.5 (-110)
How to Watch Nets vs. Bucks
Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT
TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Wisconsin
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread/Win
One thing to keep in mind for this game is the injury to Giannis. Giannis is the best player on the team, and not having him would be a huge hit. Pair that with this being a second game of a back-to-back, the Bucks could be tired and short-handed. If the Nets can take advantage of this, they have a great chance to cover the spread.
Brooklyn has put up over 120.0 points per game against the Bucks this season. They have scored 125 and 122 points in the two games. The Bucks are 14-16 when they allow 120 points or more this season. That is 16 of their 24 losses. The Nets may not win the game by scoring 120 points, but they could definitely cover the spread.
Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Bucks have dominated offensively against the Nets this season. They have put up 129 and 144 points in the two games against Brooklyn. When the Bucks put up 120 points or more this season, they are 31-4. Milwaukee should be able to get to that mark with ease in this one. When the Nets allow 120 points or more, they are 2-23, so the Bucks should win this game no problem.
Final Nets-Bucks Prediction & Pick
The Nets are healthy and need big games out of Cam Thomas, Cameron Johnson, and Mikal Bridges. However, it is not easy to bet on them with the explosiveness of the Bucks. The Bucks may not have Giannis, but Lillard and Middleton are ready to go. There is also a chance Giannis plays, which would only help the Bucks. This spread is large, but the Bucks should be able to handle business. I am going to take Milwaukee to cover this spread and win the game at home.
Final Nets-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks -9 (-110)