Published November 19, 2022

By Erik Slater · 5 min read

Following a 2021-22 season in which the Brooklyn Nets were in desperate need of wings, they decided to take a flier on Yuta Watanabe this offseason.

Watanabe, a 28-year-old from Japan, played four years at George Washington before going undrafted in 2018. The forward spent two seasons with Memphis bouncing between the G-League and NBA before being picked up by Toronto. He would play 88 games for the Raptors during his last two seasons, flashing his three-and-D potential but failing to crack the rotation.

After the Nets were manhandled by the Boston Celtics in a first-round sweep during last year’s playoffs, size and versatility were at the top of the offseason checklist. Brooklyn’s most significant move came when they traded a first-round pick to the Utah Jazz for Royce O’Neale. General Manager Sean Marks also signed known bucket-getter T.J. Warren in a move that excited many.

However, lost in the midst of bigger-name acquisitions and Kevin Durant’s trade saga was Brooklyn’s non-guaranteed minimum agreement with Watanabe. And 16 games into the season, the forward has been among the NBA’s most efficient players while carving out a valuable two-way role with the Nets.

Watanabe, a 35.2 percent three-point shooter in his first four seasons, is leading the league in three-point percentage (55.6 percent) and effective field goal percentage (76.7 percent) this season. For a Nets team in desperate need of a scoring punch with Joe Harris and Seth Curry recovering from ankle surgeries, the forward’s improved three-point stroke has been a revelation.

But the Japanese prospect’s impact on the game is much larger than his outside shooting. Watanabe’s hustle off the bench has been contagious for a team in turmoil to start the season.

The fifth-year forward is arguably Brooklyn’s most active and dependable perimeter defender, frequently holding up against some of the league’s top scorers on switches. Watanabe’s hustle and physicality rebounding the ball has jumped off the screen, and he is also often the first Net up the floor on the fastbreak.

Yuta Watanabe's defensive activity has been fantastic to start the season. Back-to-back possessions here forcing a turnover. Fights hard over the screen and causes Haliburton to travel. Then clamps Mathurin and digs down on Haliburton to force the turnover. pic.twitter.com/ajCx4uCf0G — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) November 1, 2022

Watanabe’s breakout performance came Thursday in a nailbiting 109-107 win over Portland. The forward posted a season-best 20 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 assists on 5 0f 7 shooting from three in the victory. With that, we go to the film to break down the key areas in which the offseason acquisition helped propel the Nets to a key road win.

Timely three-point shooting and playmaking

In a back-and-forth affair that saw Brooklyn fall behind in the second half, it was Watanabe’s timely three-point shooting that would allow the Nets to claw back and maintain their lead.

Brooklyn trailed by 11 with three minutes left in the third but would put together a 14-0 run on Watanabe’s back to end the frame. The forward’s hustle running the floor here offers Durant an outlet to start the run.

Watanabe followed up the two-made free-throws with an excellent drive and kick to Durant for a three to cut the deficit to four. The forward’s ability to drive and create when run off the three-point line has been a nice addition to his game this season.

He would follow the assist up with another to Durant on the following possession. Joe Harris drives baseline and kicks to an open Watanabe at the top of the key. Rather than force the shot, he quickly gets the ball to Durant in motion, leading to an and-one.

This play may not look like much, but it highlights what makes Watanabe such an effective complementary piece. The first-year Net is a high-IQ player that plays within himself, rarely trying to do too much. That understanding of his role has allowed him to thrive within the flow of Brooklyn’s offense.

After a series of stops, Watanabe would beat Portland down the floor again off a steal to earn another trip to the line.

With the game tied in the final seconds of the quarter, the ball would make its way to Watanabe in the corner, where has been lethal this season (14 of 19 on corner threes). The 28-year-old continued his hot corner shooting, draining the three to send the Nets into the final frame with a lead.

Watanabe scored or assisted on 12-straight Brooklyn points as the 14-0 run gave Brooklyn the lead to close the third.

Clutch three-and-D fourth quarter

Watanabe would continue his stellar two-way play throughout the fourth quarter, knocking down three triples in the frame. The first pulled Brooklyn within reach and the last two came in the final five minutes to maintain the lead.

Watanabe’s high-level perimeter defense was on full display as he stuck with Damian Lillard down the stretch. On two stops in the final two minutes, the former Atlantic-10 Defensive Player of the Year is able to use his length and quick reaction time to challenge Lillard’s shot without committing to the air or fouling.

Notice how Watanabe kicks his feet back on the second contest to ensure he gives Lillard room to land, avoiding a foul. These high-IQ and technically-sound defensive possessions have become typical in the forward’s game thus far with Brooklyn.

Rebounding

Portland felt Watanabe’s hustle on the boards the entire game Thursday. The 28-year-old’s activity off the bench, particularly on the offensive glass, has been a catalyst for several of the Nets’ runs this season.

Watanabe goes over the top of Jusuf Nurkic for an offensive board here that leads to a bucket before outworking three Trail Blazers defenders to extend a possession later on.

Watanabe’s presence on the defensive glass was also a key factor against Nurkic and the Blazers. Here he skies for a defensive board and draws a foul to finish a stop and put Brooklyn in the bonus with 3:30 remaining.

These hustle plays have continually given Brooklyn life in games with Ben Simmons struggling and Kyrie Irving suspended.

It is not a stretch to say Watanabe should be in the starting lineup conversation given his high-level two-way play. The frontline of Simmons, Watanabe and Durant overwhelmed Portland defensively down the stretch and could be a mainstay in Brooklyn’s rotation moving forward.

While the first-year Net’s three-point shooting is due for a regression, Watanabe’s hustle and high-IQ play in nearly every facet of the game should continue to earn him an expanded role. The Nets were in need of significant reinforcements following a first-round sweep and Durant’s trade request this summer.

Just 16 games into the season, they appear to have found a steal in Watanabe.