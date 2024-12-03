It is safe to say that the Brooklyn Nets have already played above expectations despite it being only a quarter of the way through the 2024-25 season. After trading away Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks for a boatload of picks, the expectation of many was that the Nets, a team that finished with a record of 32-50 last season, would plummet even further down the standings, and at exactly the right time too, with Cooper Flagg looming as next year's draft prize.

But instead, the Nets have been very competitive to start the 2024-25 season; even after their blowout 128-102 loss at the hands of the Chicago Bulls on Monday night, they have a respectable 9-13 record that has them right in the thick of the playoff hunt in the mediocre Eastern Conference.

It's clear that the Nets are on an upward trajectory even though they may not have the most talented roster. And a lot of credit must go to this man for establishing a system that has Brooklyn playing respectable basketball on a regular basis.

Jordi Fernandez is as good as advertised

Head coaches are not miracle workers. They alone cannot change the fortunes of a team, although being the most prominent voice in a team's locker room, their effect on a team's performance is considerable. One hallmark of a great coach is preparing his team to compete every single night and maximizing the talent on hand regardless of one's injury woes, and so far, Jordi Fernandez has been excellent in that regard for the Nets.

Fernandez has been setting high standards for the Nets players to aspire to reach every night, and he's not afraid of mixing it up whenever his players fail to show the requisite effort that's needed for Brooklyn to punch above their weight class — which happens on most nights.

As one of the most prominent leaders guiding the Nets back to relevancy amid their rebuild, it's incredibly helpful to establish winning habits that will translate once the team's talent catches up to how hard they play and how much effort they give. And Fernandez is showing that the Nets made the right decision by hiring him to be the team's head coach for the foreseeable future.

Cam Johnson hits major career revival for the Nets

Cam Thomas was the “Cameron” that many believed would take the next step for the Nets, particularly by shouldering a huge offensive burden after the departure of Mikal Bridges. Thomas has improved as a scorer to start the year, and he's been able to meet the lofty expectations many set for him entering the season.

But lost in the “Cameron” shuffle was Cam Johnson, one of the main pieces they got back in the Kevin Durant trade with the Phoenix Suns. Johnson has been drawing plenty of headlines as a trade chip for the rebuilding Nets, but few could have envisioned the way he'd be stepping up for Brooklyn amid their more competitive than expected start to the season.

Johnson is averaging a career-best 18.1 points per game on excellent 49/42/90 shooting splits, doing it all from shooting off catches and doing his damage off the bounce. There will always be question marks surrounding Johnson's health, but he seems to have put that behind him, at least for the meantime, to play the best basketball of his career for the Nets.

Dennis Schroder is the floor general Brooklyn needs to begin rebuild

Not much was made of the Nets' decision to trade Spencer Dinwiddie to the Toronto Raptors last trade deadline in exchange for Dennis Schroder. For many, it was simply a swap of middling starting point guards who are best served playing for contending teams as a top-tier backup floor general.

But Schroder has been incredible to start the 2024-25 season, as he embodies what the Nets need to become semi-competitive in the early stages of their rebuild. The 31-year-old point guard plays with his heart on his sleeve every night, and his effort and competitive spirit have ensured that the Nets play respectable basketball.

Schroder is playing the best basketball of his career through the first 20 games of the season; he's averaging 18.6 points and 6.6 rebounds on career-best shooting efficiency numbers — 44.2% FG, 38.6% 3PT, and 89.5% FT, which is good for a true shooting percentage of 58.3.

The 31-year-old is playing at a level more reminiscent of his play for the Germany national basketball team, and this has been a major boon for a young Nets team in dire need of leadership. He may end up being a trade chip for the Nets if they choose to go that route, but his value to the team is clearer than ever — which could then perhaps lead to him staying in Brooklyn at least until the end of the season.