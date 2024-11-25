The Brooklyn Nets saw something in Jordi Fernandez when they chose him to lead their rebuild. Ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Sacramento Kings, the coach's former mentor, Mike Brown, explained why they made a wise decision.

“He’s just the right guy for the job,” Brown said. “They’re obviously thinking about a rebuild… So you need somebody with a plan, with energy, and then with the right focus in terms of relationships and stuff like that. Because going through that process — if that’s what they’re doing — it can be a lot of ups and downs.

“You need a guy that’s going to be steady, have good relationships with everybody, and keep the spirits up. He has them playing really, really, really hard … I can only imagine the success that he’s going to have, especially given some time, once they figure out which direction they may or may not want to go.”

Fernandez emerged victorious in his return to Sacramento, where he spent the last two seasons under Brown. Despite missing two starters in Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith, the Nets shot 19-of-39 (48.7 percent) from three during a 108-103 win, their seventh of the season.

Jordi Fernandez leads Nets to win against mentor Mike Brown and Kings

Fernandez's group has been among the NBA's top surprises to start 2024-25. After entering the season with an 18.5 projected win total, the franchise's lowest in 30 years, the Nets are on pace for 34 wins. Despite playing without a star, Brooklyn ranks 10th in offense, embracing a three-point-heavy approach.

After moving from Spain, Fernandez started in the NBA as a player development coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers and an assistant with the Denver Nuggets. Brown then gave him his first opportunity at the front of an NBA bench.

He's now the first Spanish-born head coach in NBA history, and he said Brown's mentorship was a driving factor in his success.

“Yeah, he’s a mentor, but he’s more than that. He’s like family to me. I would not be in this position without him,” Fernandez said. “My two years here were amazing. Being back in the playoffs, winning 94 games in the regular season, it was a great experience. I’m in this position because of Coach Brown and the organization… I would not be where I am today without him. So, [being back here] was a special moment for me.”

Expand Tweet

Fernandez's early success is a welcome sight for a Nets organization that has made 10 coaching changes since moving to Brooklyn in 2012. While the team is expected to continue a teardown this season in hopes of landing a top draft pick, they have positioned themselves to expedite their rebuild in the coming years.

After trading Mikal Bridges this summer, the Nets have 15 first-round picks over the next seven years. They will lead the NBA in cap space this summer as the only team projected to have over $30 million.

Both resources will be avenues to add young talent, whom Fernandez and his player development staff will mold as the team moves further into a new era.