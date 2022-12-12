By Erik Slater · 4 min read

The Brooklyn Nets have surged to fourth place in the Eastern Conference after winning 10 of their last 13 games. The recent hot stretch has the Nets positioned as a potential buyer ahead of Dec. 15, when 74 players who signed new contracts this offseason become trade-eligible.

Brooklyn has reportedly already begun its search to upgrade the roster. Shams Charania mentioned the Nets as one of four teams in contact with the Atlanta Hawks surrounding forward John Collins. General manager Sean Marks appears to be dangling sharpshooter Joe Harris in negotiations.

“Atlanta has not shown interest so far in a potential framework that would contain Brooklyn’s Joe Harris,” Charania said, citing unnamed sources.

Harris is widely viewed as the Nets’ top trade chip due to his $18.6 million salary and high-level shooting. Collins is in his sixth year with the Hawks. The 25-year-old has been mentioned in trade rumors dating back to the beginning of last season. While Collins would present an influx of youth to Brooklyn’s thin frontcourt, Marks and Co. would be wise to hold off on dealing Harris for the big man.

In theory, John Collins presents a stretch big alongside Ben Simmons. However, the 6-foot-9 forward is shooting a career-low 21.9 percent from 3-point range this season and does not offer the interior presence of a traditional big. A Harris-Collins swap would significantly limit Brooklyn’s shooting surrounding Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Harris has been on a tear after snapping out of an early funk, shooting 15-of-24 (62.5 percent) from deep over his last five games.

The seventh-year Net has also made significant strides defensively this season, frequently challenging ball handlers in the pick-and-roll while challenging bigger wings in the post. Replacing Harris with Collins, who struggles to defend in space, would further limit Brooklyn’s already abysmal point-of-attack defense moving forward.

Joe Harris' defense was phenomenal all night. This is a game-winning sequence in a massive spot. Absolutely locked up Haliburton off the switch. KD spoke of the need for individual accountability on defense following Saturday's loss. Harris received the message. pic.twitter.com/tbN0DirFMl — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) November 1, 2022

The Nets don’t have an elite shooter outside of Harris who can at least offer defensive resistance against the top teams in the Eastern Conference. Seth Curry, Brooklyn’s other 3-point sniper, struggles to defend bigger bodies at 6-foot-2. Curry was played off the floor in a recent loss to Boston, similar to the first round of last year’s playoffs. Patty Mills has similar deficiencies and has fallen out of the rotation this season.

Royce O’Neale is shooting a career-best 40.7 percent from 3-point land this season but has hit a wall in recent weeks. Over his last seven games, O’Neale has shot 15-of-53 (28.3 percent) from the field and 10-of-34 (29.4 percent) from long range. While the first-year Net has offered an early lift, he does not possess Harris’ movement shooting ability and has never attempted more than 4.0 triples per game in his career.

17 PTS | 5 3PM (season-high) JO3 got buckets 🎯 pic.twitter.com/stdultlNEN — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) December 3, 2022

The Nets have a massive need for high-level spacing alongside Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton. All of this makes Harris’ movement shooting and competent defense on the wing an important piece of Brooklyn’s rotation moving forward. Replacing that with an undersized big man who is struggling from 3-point distance and cannot defend in space feels like an overcorrection to the team’s lack of depth in the frontcourt.

Brooklyn would also have to attach an additional piece to Harris, along with a potential draft pick, to match salary in a deal for Collins. Second-year guard Cam Thomas has frequently been mentioned in trade scenarios.

This is not to say Collins could not help Brooklyn this season. The Nets could bet on the forward reverting to his 37.6 percent career 3-point shooting (2.5 attempts per game) with a change of scenery. In that case, Collins would offer a pick-and-pop option alongside Simmons, Durant and Irving, as well as a lob threat using his above-average athleticism.

Defensively, Collins could match up with big men, allowing Simmons to defend on the perimeter where he is at his best. The 2017 first-round pick would also provide a boost to Brooklyn’s lackluster rebounding (28th in the league). Collins has averaged 8.3 rebounds per game for his career.

It is also not to say that Joe Harris shouldn’t be moved. The 31-year-old is coming off two ankle surgeries and has well-documented struggles in the postseason. Packaging the veteran remains Brooklyn’s most realistic avenue to landing a significant piece.

Several teams such as Charlotte, San Antonio, Orlando and Utah are expected to sell at the deadline to boost their odds in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes. There have also been rumblings that Washington, Toronto and Chicago could have pieces available.

Marks has clear interest in John Collins, but he would be wise to keep Harris in search of a better fit as the market develops in the coming weeks.