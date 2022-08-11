Kyrie Irving reacts to latest rumor about alleged Nets contract demands

Kyrie Irving was the subject of some wild NBA rumors regarding his alleged contract demands with the Brooklyn Nets. Per Ric Bucher, Irving’s list of demands included these stipulations. The Nets guard reportedly didn’t want to play more than 60 games or appear in back-to-backs. Well, Irving has responded to that report. The Nets star took to Twitter to share his reaction to the rumors swirling around his name.

When you’re ready to Break free from the media’s control over your subconscious thoughts and emotions, meet me on One of my platforms and let’s chop it up. We the A11Even tribe love our conversations about the TRUTH and what is truly happening.

Welcome to the

PARADIGM SHIFT♾ — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) August 11, 2022

Kyrie Irving responded to the report with one simple- and admittedly- well used GIF. The Nets guard’s tweet included a GIF of former Kansas City Royals outfielder Lorenzo Cain tipping his cap to the crowd.

Did you catch one word in particular from that sentence? Cap. That’s right. Irving is implying that Bucher’s report was “cap”, or basically not true. That Irving chose a GIF of Cain smiling while tipping his cap just added to the brilliance of his response.

Then, the Nets star fired- yet another- shot at the media, speaking to the masses. Irving said “when you’re ready to break free from the media’s control over your subconscious thoughts”, to meet him on his “platform.”

Clearly, Kyrie Irving is tired of the reports and NBA rumors. He’s also basically flat-out denying that there was any truth to Bucher’s report.

If that’s the case, then that would seem to paint the picture that things aren’t so bad between Irving and the Nets. Things are definitely still bad between Kyrie Irving and the media, though.

That much was evident from the Nets star’s Twitter response.