Kyrie Irving is not happy with the Brooklyn Nets. The eccentric point guard has been clearly displeased by how his team handled the turmoil of last season. Now, things have reached a boiling point, as Irving has requested to be traded from the team. There was a time, though, when the two sides tried to work out a compromise.

Ric Bucher revealed an interesting nugget of information surrounding Kyrie Irving’s contract discussions with the Nets. In it, Bucher revealed a rather… peculiar demand from Irving. According to the insider, he heard that the point guard didn’t want to play in back-to-backs… and he wanted to play less than 60 games. (via On the Ball)

There have been plenty of peculiar contract stipulations in the history of sports. However, Irving’s desire to play only around 3/4ths of the regular season has to be up there in terms of weirdness. The Nets star’s refusal to play back-to-backs is also bizarre, to say the least. Never has a player demanded that he play less and still want to get paid.

Then again, bizarreness isn’t exactly a new concept surrounding Kyrie Irving. He has been infamous in the NBA circles as a bit of an… eccentric character. He has a lot of opinions and is usually never afraid to speak his mind. From believing in the “Flat Earth theory” to his declaration that “everyone is a coach”, Irving’s weirdness has been a staple of his Nets tenure.

It’s unclear whether the Nets will still keep Irving and Kevin Durant in the fold for next season. They have both requested a trade, but the team has been asking for a steep price for both stars.