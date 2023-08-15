The NBA announced the schedule for its inaugural In-Season Tournament on Tuesday afternoon. The Brooklyn Nets will have games on November 3 at Chicago Bulls, Nov. 10 at Boston Celtics, Nov. 14 vs. Orlando Magic and Nov. 28 vs. Toronto Raptors, all of which are the teams who make up the East Group C. The matchup with the Celtics will be the only nationally televised the Nets have on ESPN.

In-Season Tournament dates are set 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/SA5OQ4Vkp9 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) August 15, 2023

In what will be an important season for the Nets, Brooklyn will have a chance to stand out amongst teams like the Bulls and Raptors, two others who will be fighting with them all season long for playoff positioning, in this In-Season Tournament. Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson will be the focal points for the organization once more, as Ben Simmons appears to be getting himself ready for a return from injury.

Following the conclusion of pool play on Nov. 28, eight teams will advance to the quarterfinals of the tournament on December 4th and 5th. The quarterfinals will consist of the team with the best record in Group Play games in each of the six groups, along with two “wild cards” (the team from each conference with the best record in Group Play games that finished second in its group). The semifinals and championship will take place from Dec. 7-9 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

All tournament games will count towards the regular season standings, except for the championship. To account for the tournament, the NBA's regular season schedule will only feature 80 games for each team. The quarterfinals and semifinals of the tournament will count for games 81 and 82 for teams that qualify. Teams that don't qualify for the knockout rounds, or are eliminated in the quarterfinals, will then be scheduled additional games to reach 82. The two teams that reach the championship will play an extra 83rd game that will not count towards the regular season.

Players will receive money from a prize pool if their team reaches the knockout rounds. The payouts will be as follows:

Lose in quarterfinals: $50,000 per player

Lose in the semifinals: $100,000 per player

Lose in the championship: $200,000 per player

Win the championship: $500,000 per player

The Nets' full schedule for the upcoming season will be announced on Thursday, August 17.