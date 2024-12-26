The Brooklyn Nets will visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night. Ben Simmons and Dorian Finney-Smith are on the injury report, both listed as questionable. The Nets labeled Simmons' status as lower back injury management, while Finney-Smith is dealing with a left calf contusion.

Here's everything we know about Simmons and Finney-Smith's injuries and playing statuses vs. the Bucks.

Ben Simmons, Dorian Finney-Smith injury status vs. Bucks

The Nets are playing on the front end of a back-to-back at Milwaukee, with a matchup against the San Antonio Spurs set for Friday. Simmons has yet to play in a back-to-back this season as part of a load management plan for lower back injuries. He has seen his last two seasons cut short by nerve impingements caused by bulging discs.

The Nets listing Simmons as questionable signals that they have yet to decide which leg of the back-to-back to rest him. Simmons has seen his minutes increase over the last four games while replacing Dennis Schroder as Brooklyn's starting point guard. The three-time All-Star has averaged 10.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.5 assists in 30.6 minutes per game during that span.

If Simmons cannot play, Shake Milton is a candidate to replace him in the starting lineup at point guard.

Finney-Smith has missed the Nets' last two games due to his calf ailment. Brooklyn listed him as questionable for Monday's matchup with the Miami Heat before ruling him out. Head coach Jordi Fernandez said pregame that the veteran wing was still experiencing discomfort in his calf.

Finney-Smith has been among the Nets' most impactful players this season, averaging 10.8 points while shooting a career-high 45.2 percent from three on 5.5 attempts per game. The 31-year-old has posted a +18.2 net rating, the fourth-highest mark among all NBA players to play over 200 minutes this season, per CleaningTheGlass.

The Nets hold a 1-3 record and the NBA's worst offense since trading Schroder. Meanwhile, Milwaukee has won 13 of its last 16 matchups.